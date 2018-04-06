Home | News | Mallam Junction road to be closed April 30

Mallam Junction road to be closed April 30

Dan Soko

General News of Thursday, 26 April 2018

Source: ghanaguardian.com

Mallam Junction RoadThe Mallam junction road will be closed for major drainage work

Engineers working on the Mallam Junction road have announced that portions of the road will be closed for a 50 day work on the 500 metre double cell culvert to reduce the perennial flooding on that stretch.

The work which will begin from April 30, 2018 for major drainage work on the road has been necessitated by the flooding on the Mallam Junction section of the N1 Highway which renders the road impassable when it rains with residents blaming it on a Total Filling station which they say had blocked the waterway.

According to Gabriel Engman, a Sanitary Engineer at the Greater Accra Metropolitan Area Sanitation and Water Project stated that the GHC6 million is a World Bank project which is being implemented by the Ministry of Sanitation and Water Resources (MSWR).

He added that, the three main roads stretching from Lapaz through Awoshie and Mallam Junction would be diverted when work begins next week.

He told journalists in Accra on Wednesday, April 26 that the work will disrupt the flow of traffic as motorists, pedestrians and other road users would spend additional travel time, indicating that phase one would be completed in 12 days, while stages two and three take 13 and 15 days. “Put together the project should be completed in 40 days but unforseen circumstances may extend the period of completion to 50 days”.

Meanwhile, the MSWR together with the Ghana Highway Authority have installed sign posts indicating diversion routes to drivers plying the stretch of road.

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Most Read News

Nigerian Who Escaped Horrific Gas Explosion In Malaysia Shares Miracle Story

Nigerian Who Escaped Horrific Gas Explosion In Malaysia Shares Miracle Story

April 06, 2018
I never thought I would be an actor – Psalm Adjetefio

I never thought I would be an actor – Psalm Adjetefio

April 13, 2018
I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

April 22, 2018

Two granted GHC20,000.00 bail for defilement

April 23, 2018
Breaking News: Arsene Wenger to step down as Arsenal boss at the end of the season

Breaking News: Arsene Wenger to step down as Arsenal boss at the end of the season

April 20, 2018

Trending GH: Ghanaians react to Wenger's departure from Arsenal at the end of the season

April 20, 2018

Best Of The Web

Subscribe to comments feed Comments (0 posted)

total: | displaying:

Post your comment

  • Bold
  • Italic
  • Underline
  • Quote

Please enter the code you see in the image:

Captcha


Meek Mill Released From Prison

April 26, 2018

NDC Deletes Moles From Register

April 26, 2018

Maame Dokono Jabs Moesha Boduong Over Artificial Body

April 26, 2018

OD4 Returns To Showbiz As Actor

April 26, 2018

Chieftaincy Factions Clash In Bolga

April 26, 2018

DKB Joins Hitz FM

April 26, 2018

Minister Pleads For Patience

April 26, 2018

Moesha Generalises Again In CNN’s Full Interview

April 26, 2018

MOST POPULAR

998 Staff: Quit the senseless defense, Ghanaians are not stupid – A Plus blasts NPP

April 25, 2018

Politics: North Korea and South Korea will meet in the 'truce village' of Panmunjom — these extraordinary photos show what it's like

April 26, 2018

Deputy Hearts of Oak Coach Nii Odoom Upbeat Ahead Of Kotoko Super Clash

April 24, 2018

2018 CAF CONFED. CUP: ASEC Mimosas Marksman Amed Toure Relishes Aduana Stars Clash

April 24, 2018

Micheal Essien Lavishes Praises On 'Fantastic' Mohammed Salah

April 24, 2018

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

April 22, 2018

Dare me with your ‘good’ English – Actress Rosemond Brown to critics

April 21, 2018

I ‘chop’ some Bhim nation girl and the ‘tonga’ was talking – Shatta Wale brags

April 20, 2018

My career is not dead; I am releasing an album tomorrow – Bisa Kdei

April 20, 2018

Actress: Juliet Ibrahim reveals her favorite ‘sex position’

April 13, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!