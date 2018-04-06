Mallam Junction road to be closed April 30

General News of Thursday, 26 April 2018

The Mallam junction road will be closed for major drainage work

Engineers working on the Mallam Junction road have announced that portions of the road will be closed for a 50 day work on the 500 metre double cell culvert to reduce the perennial flooding on that stretch.

The work which will begin from April 30, 2018 for major drainage work on the road has been necessitated by the flooding on the Mallam Junction section of the N1 Highway which renders the road impassable when it rains with residents blaming it on a Total Filling station which they say had blocked the waterway.

According to Gabriel Engman, a Sanitary Engineer at the Greater Accra Metropolitan Area Sanitation and Water Project stated that the GHC6 million is a World Bank project which is being implemented by the Ministry of Sanitation and Water Resources (MSWR).

He added that, the three main roads stretching from Lapaz through Awoshie and Mallam Junction would be diverted when work begins next week.

He told journalists in Accra on Wednesday, April 26 that the work will disrupt the flow of traffic as motorists, pedestrians and other road users would spend additional travel time, indicating that phase one would be completed in 12 days, while stages two and three take 13 and 15 days. “Put together the project should be completed in 40 days but unforseen circumstances may extend the period of completion to 50 days”.

Meanwhile, the MSWR together with the Ghana Highway Authority have installed sign posts indicating diversion routes to drivers plying the stretch of road.