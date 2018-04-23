Home | News | People’s Pension Trust offers 10% bonus to pension contributors

People’s Pension Trust offers 10% bonus to pension contributors

Dan Soko

Business News of Thursday, 26 April 2018

Source: thebftonline.com

PPT LogoLogo of the People's Pension Trust (PPT)

People’s Pension Trust (PPT) Ghana Limited has started paying bonuses to pension contributors – a move expected to boost pensions in especially the informal sector.

The company has offered a 10% top-up on the total pension contribution its loyal customers made in the year 2017. The beneficiaries, over a hundred, comprise mostly traders within the Accra Central Business District who have signed on to the PPT Informal Sector Pension Scheme.

This, according to the company is to reward their consistency in making a minimum pension contribution of GH¢500 in 2017.

Beneficiaries excited

Some of the beneficiaries – namely Lydia Okine, an accessories dealer; Frederick Essel, a second-hand clothes dealer; Benjamin Ashitey, a lace fabric dealer, as well as Zakari Ali and Salesi Mohammed, both butchers, and all at the Makola Market in Accra – expressed their joy and gratitude to People’s Pension Trust.

They recounted the several losses they hitherto suffered at the hands of some financial firms, and expressed gratitude to the company for not absconding with their savings but rather topping it up. They praised PPT for taking an interest in their welfare and pledged their loyalty to the company by acting as brand ambassadors.

Strategic Partnership

The initiative was made possible through a partnership involving People’s Pension Trust and two major financial companies based in the Netherlands which focus on creating sustainable value for their stakeholders – ASR and MN – with funds from an employee crowd-funding exercise.

ASR offers insurance products for income protection, travel and leisure, health and pensions; while MN works to secure the financial future of its clientele by way of the pension scheme and insurance management.

PPT was selected for this project due to its innovativeness in product and process development, coupled with the premium it places on financial education and customer experience in the delivery of pensions services.

Financial Inclusion

PPT describes the initiative as a reaffirmation of its commitment to government’s financial inclusion agenda by boosting pensions in the informal sector, and by extension the pensions industry at large.

PPT’s CEO, Samuel Waterberg, stressed the importance of retirement planning as a tool for financial inclusion, indicating that: “Though pensions and retirement savings plans are important to individual welfare and stability of the economy, it is the least-understood financial product”.

According to him, financial education on the long-term value of pensions has thus become crucial as individuals are not saving sufficiently to guarantee adequate retirement income. He also reiterated PPT’s commitment to eliminating old-age poverty by providing 500,000 informal sector workers with tailor-made pension products by 2022.

The Pension Reform

Informal sector workers constitute about 80% of the Ghanaian workforce but had been denied protection against the perils of old-age until enactment of the National Pensions Act 2008 (Act 766).

Even in the wake of the pension reform, participation by especially informal sector workers has been largely insubstantial due to a number of factors: such as low knowledge levels on pensions, mistrust as a result of fraud by some financial institutions, long-term nature of pension schemes etc.

It is against this backdrop that PPT has since 2016 been spearheading the campaign to boost informal sector pensions in Ghana, and thus ensure financial cushioning for such persons upon retirement.

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Most Read News

Politics: George H.W. Bush hospitalized and in intensive care

April 23, 2018
YouTube, Censorship and Nasim Aghdam

YouTube, Censorship and Nasim Aghdam

April 06, 2018
President George Weah Arrives In Ghana For 2-Day Visit

President George Weah Arrives In Ghana For 2-Day Visit

April 06, 2018

Is There A Curse With Winning Big Money In The Lottery?

March 27, 2018
Ronaldo's Tax Penalty Could Be Lowered If He Accepts Prison Sentence

Ronaldo's Tax Penalty Could Be Lowered If He Accepts Prison Sentence

April 06, 2018

Wa UDS students raise red flag over ‘passport fraud’

April 23, 2018

Best Of The Web

Subscribe to comments feed Comments (0 posted)

total: | displaying:

Post your comment

  • Bold
  • Italic
  • Underline
  • Quote

Please enter the code you see in the image:

Captcha


Meek Mill Released From Prison

April 26, 2018

NDC Deletes Moles From Register

April 26, 2018

Maame Dokono Jabs Moesha Boduong Over Artificial Body

April 26, 2018

OD4 Returns To Showbiz As Actor

April 26, 2018

Chieftaincy Factions Clash In Bolga

April 26, 2018

DKB Joins Hitz FM

April 26, 2018

Minister Pleads For Patience

April 26, 2018

Moesha Generalises Again In CNN’s Full Interview

April 26, 2018

MOST POPULAR

998 Staff: Quit the senseless defense, Ghanaians are not stupid – A Plus blasts NPP

April 25, 2018

Politics: North Korea and South Korea will meet in the 'truce village' of Panmunjom — these extraordinary photos show what it's like

April 26, 2018

Deputy Hearts of Oak Coach Nii Odoom Upbeat Ahead Of Kotoko Super Clash

April 24, 2018

2018 CAF CONFED. CUP: ASEC Mimosas Marksman Amed Toure Relishes Aduana Stars Clash

April 24, 2018

Micheal Essien Lavishes Praises On 'Fantastic' Mohammed Salah

April 24, 2018

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

April 22, 2018

Dare me with your ‘good’ English – Actress Rosemond Brown to critics

April 21, 2018

I ‘chop’ some Bhim nation girl and the ‘tonga’ was talking – Shatta Wale brags

April 20, 2018

My career is not dead; I am releasing an album tomorrow – Bisa Kdei

April 20, 2018

Actress: Juliet Ibrahim reveals her favorite ‘sex position’

April 13, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!