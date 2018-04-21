Home | News | 998 Staffers: We didn’t vote out ‘incompetent Mahama’ for ‘such nonsense’ – A Plus

998 Staffers: We didn’t vote out ‘incompetent Mahama’ for ‘such nonsense’ – A Plus

Dan Soko

General News of Thursday, 26 April 2018

Source: Myjoyonline.com

A Plus NewKwame A Plus

Musician, Kwame A Plus, has spoken against the decision of the Akufo-Addo government to appoint 998 Staffers at Office of the President.

The outspoken showbiz personality who campaigned for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the last election, said Ghanaians voted for change for things to get better, and not for justifications for repeating mistakes of the past. He said no amount of excuses about the number will hold water.

Writing on his Facebook wall, A Plus said: “one of the reasons why we called for change was that then, President Mahama and his National Democratic Congress (NDC) government had appointed too many people at the presidency”.

He reminded the public about how loud and critical he was of the Mahama administration on social media.

“I went live on Facebook countless times to tell the world how taxpayers money was being wasted on unwanted presidential staffers,” he pointed out.

“Fortunately we got the change we cried for. Instead of reducing the number to a reasonable one or at least maintaining the same number we increased it and told Ghanaians that we have added 'only a little over 220. Most of them were appointed by Mahama.'

"Such nonsense. Did you call for change to continue Mahama’s 'incompetence' or to make things better?”

Kwame A Plus seems to have turned his "objective" gun on the governing party since falling out with some top guns of the ruling party over allegations of corruption he leveled against two Deputy Chiefs of Staff, Samuel Jinapor and Francis Asenso Boakye.

[embedded content]

