Zylofon league sponsorship to be announced next week - Sannie Daara

Ibrahim Sannie Daara, Communications Director of the GFA

The Ghana Football Association is confident it will officially announce a new sponsor for the Ghana Premier League next week.

CEO of Zylofon Media, Nana Appiah Mensah, announced last weekend that one of his companies will become the head sponsor of the Ghana Premier League.

The GPL has been without a sponsor for the past two seasons following the withdrawal of Capital Bank, two years into their three-year deal.

According to the Communications Director of the GFA, Ibrahim Sannie Daara, the two entities are in advanced talks over the deal and an official announcement could be made as early as next week.

“It’s a very important deal for Ghana Football and discussions are very far advanced. We are hoping that the deal is concluded by next week, so that Ghanaian clubs and football fans will smile.

“It is something that will satisfy all football loving people. The FA has been working very hard over the past years to secure a sponsor,” he said.