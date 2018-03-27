Home | News | Power play at GFA unhealthy for football - Foh Amoaning

Power play at GFA unhealthy for football - Foh Amoaning

Dan Soko

Sports News of Thursday, 26 April 2018

Source: classfmonline.com

Moses Foh Amoaning 620x330Moses Foh-Amoaning is disturbed by happenings at GFA

The current power play at the Ghana Football Association (GFA) is unhealthy for sports development in Ghana, Moses Foh-Amoaning, Law lecturer and sports pundit, has said.

According to him, issues emanating from the GFA are disturbing the sports fraternity in Ghana, a situation that must be dealt with immediately.

Mr Foh-Amoaning’s comments come on the heels of the dismissal of the Vice-President of the GFA, George Afriyie.

He was removed from office following an Executive Committee meeting on Tuesday, 24 April 2018.

There are suspicions he was sacked following his declaration to contest in the upcoming elections at the GFA. He is also alleged to have questioned how some moneys have been spent at the GFA without due process.

Speaking on Ghana Yensom on Accra100.5FM hosted by Chief Jerry Forson on Thursday, 26 April, Mr Foh-Amoaning said: “Power play at the GFA is not helpful, it is taking us back as a nation as far as our sports development is concerned. This is very bad.”

He added: “We must have some stability at the GFA and the Sports Ministry for proper planning. At the moment, there is so much uncertainty within the football fraternity and it is not too good for us. I hope the ministry and the presidency will deal with this issue quickly.”

