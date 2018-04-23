Anti-LGBT Coalition to reply gay rights sponsors

General News of Thursday, 26 April 2018

Source: Graphic.com.gh

Executive Secretary/Spokesperson, Anti-LGBT Coaltion - Moses Foh Amoaning

The National Coalition for Proper Human Sexual Rights and Family Values will on Thursday hold a press briefing to respond to what it says is “a series of well-orchestrated Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual and Transgender-LGBT related propaganda material thrown into the local and international media.”

Specific issues to be addressed by the group, whose membership includes the Christian Council of Ghana, Catholic Bishops' Conference, Ghana Muslims Mission, Ghana Pentecostal and Charismatic Council, Ghana Baptist Convention, and Ahmadiyya Muslims Mission include the following:

“The strange and imperialist leading comments of the UK prime minister, Mrs Theresa May while addressing the Commonwealth heads of states conference in London.

“The comments by the U.S Ambassador to Ghana in respect of Ghana's acceptance of gay rights in 10 years.

“The insulting comments by the UN rapporteur on poverty and human rights against the views expressed by Prof. Mike Oquaye, the speaker of parliament reaffirming the Ghanaian traditional position against LGBT rights.

“The intrusive agitations, false reports and strange research findings thrown up by local and international LGBT propaganda outlets like Human Rights Watch and Amnesty International.”

A programme outline by the Coalition for its engagement with the media on Thursday, issued by Moses Foh-Amoaning, Executive Secretary/Spokesperson, said the Coalition will also seize the occasion to “lay out for the information of Ghanaians, Africans and the entire international community, a structured roadmap for developing a comprehensive solution-based customary and statute law legislative framework for addressing the LGBT problem.”

The Coalition says it will also detail education to the local and international community on strategies, plans and activities of the entire LGBT rights movements to enable Ghanaians, Africans and the world at large “to react appropriately and timeously to this degenerate western moral behaviour which is in essence a veritable vestige of modern neo-colonialism, cultural imperialism and aggressive western cultural humanism.”

Other members of the Coalition are the Ghana Fellowship of Evangelical Students, the Scripture Union Ghana, the Full Gospel Business Men's Followership & traditional leaders.

Objectives of the coalition

The coalition which was formally inaugurated on the 18th of December, 2013, has the under mentioned strategic objectives:

To forcefully articulate the correct position on proper human sexual behaviour.

To put forward a well-reasoned and informed position against the so called "gay rights".

To propose a modern comprehensive solution-based legislation for dealing with abnormal sexual behaviour and tendencies.

To raise awareness of the developmental and health consequences of accepting Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual and Transgender Rights (LGBT) rights.