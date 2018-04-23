Home | News | Anti-LGBT Coalition to reply gay rights sponsors

Anti-LGBT Coalition to reply gay rights sponsors

Dan Soko

General News of Thursday, 26 April 2018

Source: Graphic.com.gh

Foh Amoaning GoodeveningghanaExecutive Secretary/Spokesperson, Anti-LGBT Coaltion - Moses Foh Amoaning

The National Coalition for Proper Human Sexual Rights and Family Values will on Thursday hold a press briefing to respond to what it says is “a series of well-orchestrated Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual and Transgender-LGBT related propaganda material thrown into the local and international media.”

Specific issues to be addressed by the group, whose membership includes the Christian Council of Ghana, Catholic Bishops' Conference, Ghana Muslims Mission, Ghana Pentecostal and Charismatic Council, Ghana Baptist Convention, and Ahmadiyya Muslims Mission include the following:

“The strange and imperialist leading comments of the UK prime minister, Mrs Theresa May while addressing the Commonwealth heads of states conference in London.

“The comments by the U.S Ambassador to Ghana in respect of Ghana's acceptance of gay rights in 10 years.

“The insulting comments by the UN rapporteur on poverty and human rights against the views expressed by Prof. Mike Oquaye, the speaker of parliament reaffirming the Ghanaian traditional position against LGBT rights.

“The intrusive agitations, false reports and strange research findings thrown up by local and international LGBT propaganda outlets like Human Rights Watch and Amnesty International.”

A programme outline by the Coalition for its engagement with the media on Thursday, issued by Moses Foh-Amoaning, Executive Secretary/Spokesperson, said the Coalition will also seize the occasion to “lay out for the information of Ghanaians, Africans and the entire international community, a structured roadmap for developing a comprehensive solution-based customary and statute law legislative framework for addressing the LGBT problem.”

The Coalition says it will also detail education to the local and international community on strategies, plans and activities of the entire LGBT rights movements to enable Ghanaians, Africans and the world at large “to react appropriately and timeously to this degenerate western moral behaviour which is in essence a veritable vestige of modern neo-colonialism, cultural imperialism and aggressive western cultural humanism.”

Other members of the Coalition are the Ghana Fellowship of Evangelical Students, the Scripture Union Ghana, the Full Gospel Business Men's Followership & traditional leaders.

Objectives of the coalition

The coalition which was formally inaugurated on the 18th of December, 2013, has the under mentioned strategic objectives:

To forcefully articulate the correct position on proper human sexual behaviour.

To put forward a well-reasoned and informed position against the so called "gay rights".

To propose a modern comprehensive solution-based legislation for dealing with abnormal sexual behaviour and tendencies.

To raise awareness of the developmental and health consequences of accepting Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual and Transgender Rights (LGBT) rights.

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Most Read News

Politics: George H.W. Bush hospitalized and in intensive care

April 23, 2018
BREAKING NEWS… Arsene Wenger To Leave Arsenal At End Of The Season

BREAKING NEWS… Arsene Wenger To Leave Arsenal At End Of The Season

April 20, 2018
Driver Sentenced To Death For Killing British Missionary

Driver Sentenced To Death For Killing British Missionary

April 06, 2018
Koku Anyidoho Arrested Over Akufo-Addo Civil Coup Comment

Koku Anyidoho Arrested Over Akufo-Addo Civil Coup Comment

March 27, 2018
India: Man Kept Dead Mother's Body' For Years

India: Man Kept Dead Mother's Body' For Years

April 06, 2018
Please forgive me – Moesha apologizes to Ghanaian women

Please forgive me – Moesha apologizes to Ghanaian women

April 13, 2018

Best Of The Web

Subscribe to comments feed Comments (0 posted)

total: | displaying:

Post your comment

  • Bold
  • Italic
  • Underline
  • Quote

Please enter the code you see in the image:

Captcha


Meek Mill Released From Prison

April 26, 2018

NDC Deletes Moles From Register

April 26, 2018

Maame Dokono Jabs Moesha Boduong Over Artificial Body

April 26, 2018

OD4 Returns To Showbiz As Actor

April 26, 2018

Chieftaincy Factions Clash In Bolga

April 26, 2018

DKB Joins Hitz FM

April 26, 2018

Minister Pleads For Patience

April 26, 2018

Moesha Generalises Again In CNN’s Full Interview

April 26, 2018

MOST POPULAR

998 Staff: Quit the senseless defense, Ghanaians are not stupid – A Plus blasts NPP

April 25, 2018

Politics: North Korea and South Korea will meet in the 'truce village' of Panmunjom — these extraordinary photos show what it's like

April 26, 2018

Deputy Hearts of Oak Coach Nii Odoom Upbeat Ahead Of Kotoko Super Clash

April 24, 2018

2018 CAF CONFED. CUP: ASEC Mimosas Marksman Amed Toure Relishes Aduana Stars Clash

April 24, 2018

Micheal Essien Lavishes Praises On 'Fantastic' Mohammed Salah

April 24, 2018

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

April 22, 2018

Dare me with your ‘good’ English – Actress Rosemond Brown to critics

April 21, 2018

I ‘chop’ some Bhim nation girl and the ‘tonga’ was talking – Shatta Wale brags

April 20, 2018

My career is not dead; I am releasing an album tomorrow – Bisa Kdei

April 20, 2018

Actress: Juliet Ibrahim reveals her favorite ‘sex position’

April 13, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!