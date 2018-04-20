Bugri Naabu involved in accident, to be airlifted to Accra

General News of Thursday, 26 April 2018

Source: citinewsroom.com

Bugri Naabu has been involved in an accident

The Northern Regional Chairman of the govenring New Patriotic Party (NPP), Bugri Naabu has been involved in an accident.

The accident, which occurred on Wednesday night, is said to have left Mr. Naabu in a critical condition.

Citi News’ Regional Correspondent, Abdul Karim Natoma, reported that efforts are being made to airlift him to Accra for better treatment.

Karim said the accident occurred when Mr. Naabu was returning to Tamale from Damango after embarking on a campaign in the area and surrounding communities.

According to Karim all the six occupants in Mr. Naabu’s vehicle all sustained various degrees of injuries.

He however said the cause of the accident is not yet known as persons who were part of Mr. Naabu’s convey said they only saw the vehicle somersaulting while on their way to Tamale.

Karim added that Mr. Naabu’s is currently receiving treatment at the Tamale Regional Hospital awaiting a helicopter to airlift him to Accra for further treatment.

Northern Regional election to be postponed?

Bugri Naabu is seeking re-election as the NPP’s Northern Regional Chairman.

Although the NPP held its regional elections over the weekend some regions could not host their election including the Northern Region.

With regards to the Northern Region, the election has been slated for Saturday, April 28, 2018.

It is however unclear whether or not it will be postponed again over Bugri Naabu’s accident.