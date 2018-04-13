Home | News | Hearts supporters chief assures team of safety in Kumasi

Dan Soko

Sports News of Thursday, 26 April 2018

Source: GHANAsoccernet.com

Hearts Fans AttackSome Hearts fans attacked the team's bus last week

Chairman of the Ashanti Region Chapters Committee of Hearts of Oak, Ishaq Omar Tetteh has assured their team safety ahead of Sunday's Super Clash against Asante Kotoko in week 10 of the Ghana Premier League.

In the wake of the Phobians 1-1 stalemate with Bechem United last weekend, some irate fans of the club attacked the team, injuring the Administrative manager, Hackman Aidoo and Public Relations Officer, Kwame Opare Addo in the process.

The supporters who are clearly not happy with the club’s performance in the ongoing campaign, ambushed the team’s bus after the game, threatening to beat the players and officials on board the bus.

The security personnel at the Baba Yara Stadium intervened on time to restore calm and prevent what could have been a bloody situation.

And ahead of their much anticipated clash against their sworn rivals, several advocates of the league believe the team could suffer much worse ordeal should they fail to come out of the game victorious.

"We have started talking to our supporters on their behaviour and we believe the security agencies will also help us curb such menace," Tetteh told Oyerepa FM.

"I was surprised at the rate our supporters were angry even though I knew and acknowledge their worries and concerns. We have spoken to them and calm has been restored, we are all rallying behind the team to beat Kotoko come Sunday, mark my words."

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

