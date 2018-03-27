Swansea City forward Jordan Ayew insists he is happy at the club

Jordan Ayew has scored 11 goals for Swansea

Ghana forward Jordan Ayew has reiterated that he feels at home in Swansea City following his terrific season with the English Premier League side.

Ayew, 26, has been one of the most important players in the locker room of the Welsh-based outfit in their disappointing campaign as they are battling to maintain their Premier League status.

The Ghana striker has notched up 11 goals for the side which has earned raves of praises from his manager Carlos Carvalhal as well as his team-mates.

Ayew tells how he and his family have felt content ever since he moved to the Liberty 15 months ago – and says that has helped him spearhead the Swans’ push for top-flight survival.

“I need to thank my family because I have had some difficult moments in my career,” the Swans’ 11-goal top scorer said.

“Now I am enjoying the moment because things are going well for me and the team are doing well.

“If it was two years ago when I was at Aston Villa, or when I was playing in the Championship, I wasn’t a happy player and I wasn’t a happy person.

“But since I came to Swansea I have been grateful and I have been happy. I am enjoying my life and that shows on the pitch.”