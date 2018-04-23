Home | News | Referee Timothy Obuobisa to handle Asante Kotoko-Hearts clash

Referee Timothy Obuobisa to handle Asante Kotoko-Hearts clash

Dan Soko

Referees GhanaReferee Obuobisa will be assisted by Badiu Adams and Paul Atimanka

Timothy Obuobisa has been appointed to handle Sunday's Super Clash between Asante Kotoko and Hearts of Oak at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium, according to circling reports.

His assistants will be Badiu Adams and Paul Atimanka.

Referee Kennedy Padi will be the fourth official.

The Ghana Football Association is yet to confirm match officials for the fixtures for Week 10 which start on Friday with Aduana Stars playing Berekum Chelsea in Dormaa.

