Home | News | Debate on 998 presidential staff needless – NPP MP

Debate on 998 presidential staff needless – NPP MP

Dan Soko

General News of Thursday, 26 April 2018

Source: adomonline.com

George Mireku DukerMember of Parliament for Tarkwa-Nsuaem, George Mireku Duker

Member of Parliament for the Tarkwa-Nsuaem Constituency of the Western Region, George Mireku Duker, has described the ongoing debate on government’s decision to ‘over-staff’ the presidency as ‘needless’.

According to him, the number of staffers does not matter; rather, Ghanaians should concern themselves with the input and output of the numbers at the Jubilee House.

“I think the debate over this issue is needless and will not take us anywhere as a country. Nana Addo is very competent and therefore knows what he is doing and knows those who can discharge their duties effectively and so why should we worry about the numbers when they are capable of working for the country, “he asked on Adom TV’s Morning Show “Badwam” on Wednesday.

The tall list of Presidential staffers has angered most Ghanaians with many accusing the President and his government of deceit after the NPP complained about the 768 staffers who worked as presidential staffers under the Mahama administration.

Although some government spokespersons have tried to justify the numbers by attributing the situation to the thick number of civil servants left by the erstwhile Mahama administration, the explanation has failed to convince many.

But, Mr. Mireku Duker believes the number is not as important as the value that will be derived from them.

“Instead of ranting every day, we should rather talk about how their works can affect lives. President has not erred. It’s about protecting the purse and not about numbers”, he claimed.

The MP noted that, in 2016, John Mahama budgeted to spend GH¢3 billion for the Office of Government Machinery but he ended up spending over GH¢6 billion. Twice the amount budgeted for his office.

Mr Mireku Duker added that in 2017, Akufo-Addo budgeted GH¢1.5 billion for the same office, twice less the amount Mahama budgeted for and a quarter of what he spent in 2016.

“The financial details show how prudent this government is. President Akufo-Addo is protecting the public purse

In summary, one could say many people spend so few(NPP), while so few people spend so much(NDC). It is like one Minister taking double salary. In absolute figures, you may say they are only 10 appointees in number. But we are actually spending for 20 appointees” he added.

Under this Presidency, we have the following:

1. Free SHS Secretariat

2. Ministry of Inner Cities and Zongo Development

3. Ministry fo Business Development

4. Ministry of Regional Reorganization

5. Ministry of Special Development

6. Ministry of Procurement

7. Ministry of Monitoring and Evaluation

8. Ministry of Planning

9. One District, One Factory

George Mireku Duker is convinced the NPP government is protecting state coffers since “each institution has a direct role to play in realizing the promises we made to the Ghanaian people”.

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Most Read News

Trending GH: Ghanaians react to Wenger's departure from Arsenal at the end of the season

April 20, 2018

Shock In Australia As Ghana’s Deaf And Dumb Contingent Sing And Dance

April 06, 2018

Kotoka Airport's $250M Terminal 3 To Serve 1,250 Passengers An Hour

March 27, 2018

Is There A Curse With Winning Big Money In The Lottery?

March 27, 2018
I never thought I would be an actor – Psalm Adjetefio

I never thought I would be an actor – Psalm Adjetefio

April 13, 2018
Arsene Wenger To Leave Arsenal: Who Will Replace Him?

Arsene Wenger To Leave Arsenal: Who Will Replace Him?

April 20, 2018

Best Of The Web

Subscribe to comments feed Comments (0 posted)

total: | displaying:

Post your comment

  • Bold
  • Italic
  • Underline
  • Quote

Please enter the code you see in the image:

Captcha


Meek Mill Released From Prison

April 26, 2018

NDC Deletes Moles From Register

April 26, 2018

Maame Dokono Jabs Moesha Boduong Over Artificial Body

April 26, 2018

OD4 Returns To Showbiz As Actor

April 26, 2018

Chieftaincy Factions Clash In Bolga

April 26, 2018

DKB Joins Hitz FM

April 26, 2018

Minister Pleads For Patience

April 26, 2018

Moesha Generalises Again In CNN’s Full Interview

April 26, 2018

MOST POPULAR

998 Staff: Quit the senseless defense, Ghanaians are not stupid – A Plus blasts NPP

April 25, 2018

Politics: North Korea and South Korea will meet in the 'truce village' of Panmunjom — these extraordinary photos show what it's like

April 26, 2018

Deputy Hearts of Oak Coach Nii Odoom Upbeat Ahead Of Kotoko Super Clash

April 24, 2018

2018 CAF CONFED. CUP: ASEC Mimosas Marksman Amed Toure Relishes Aduana Stars Clash

April 24, 2018

Micheal Essien Lavishes Praises On 'Fantastic' Mohammed Salah

April 24, 2018

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

April 22, 2018

Dare me with your ‘good’ English – Actress Rosemond Brown to critics

April 21, 2018

I ‘chop’ some Bhim nation girl and the ‘tonga’ was talking – Shatta Wale brags

April 20, 2018

My career is not dead; I am releasing an album tomorrow – Bisa Kdei

April 20, 2018

Actress: Juliet Ibrahim reveals her favorite ‘sex position’

April 13, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!