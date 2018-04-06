Bugri Naabu in critical condition after car crash

Alhaji Bugri Naabu is currently on admission at the Tamale Teaching Hospital

The Northern regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party Alhaji Bugri Naabu has been involved in a near-fatal accident Thursday dawn.

Starr FM’s Northern regional correspondent Eliasu Tanko reports that the controversial chairman was returning to Tamale after a political campaign at Sawla and Bole, to seek re-election in the upcoming regional executives’ elections on Saturday, when his car crashed at Larbanga near Damongo in the West Gonja district.

The car reportedly somersaulted several times.

Reports indicate that Bugri Naabu is in a critical condition and has been rushed to the Tamale Teaching Hospital, where he is currently receiving treatment.

The driver of the regional chairman is reported to have suffered a neck injury. His driver together with his police guard are all in serious condition.

A source at the hospital has confirmed to Starrfmonline.com that he will undergo a surgery after which he would be flown to Accra for further treatment.