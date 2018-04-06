Home | News | Bugri Naabu in critical condition after car crash

Bugri Naabu in critical condition after car crash

Dan Soko

Naabu Accident.jpegAlhaji Bugri Naabu is currently on admission at the Tamale Teaching Hospital

The Northern regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party Alhaji Bugri Naabu has been involved in a near-fatal accident Thursday dawn.

Starr FM’s Northern regional correspondent Eliasu Tanko reports that the controversial chairman was returning to Tamale after a political campaign at Sawla and Bole, to seek re-election in the upcoming regional executives’ elections on Saturday, when his car crashed at Larbanga near Damongo in the West Gonja district.

The car reportedly somersaulted several times.

Reports indicate that Bugri Naabu is in a critical condition and has been rushed to the Tamale Teaching Hospital, where he is currently receiving treatment.

The driver of the regional chairman is reported to have suffered a neck injury. His driver together with his police guard are all in serious condition.

A source at the hospital has confirmed to Starrfmonline.com that he will undergo a surgery after which he would be flown to Accra for further treatment.

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Most Read News

YouTube, Censorship and Nasim Aghdam

YouTube, Censorship and Nasim Aghdam

April 06, 2018

Kotoka Airport's $250M Terminal 3 To Serve 1,250 Passengers An Hour

March 27, 2018

Wa UDS students raise red flag over ‘passport fraud’

April 23, 2018
Please forgive me – Moesha apologizes to Ghanaian women

Please forgive me – Moesha apologizes to Ghanaian women

April 13, 2018

Trending GH: Ghanaians react to Wenger's departure from Arsenal at the end of the season

April 20, 2018
Nigerian Who Escaped Horrific Gas Explosion In Malaysia Shares Miracle Story

Nigerian Who Escaped Horrific Gas Explosion In Malaysia Shares Miracle Story

April 06, 2018

Best Of The Web

Subscribe to comments feed Comments (0 posted)

total: | displaying:

Post your comment

  • Bold
  • Italic
  • Underline
  • Quote

Please enter the code you see in the image:

Captcha


Meek Mill Released From Prison

April 26, 2018

NDC Deletes Moles From Register

April 26, 2018

Maame Dokono Jabs Moesha Boduong Over Artificial Body

April 26, 2018

OD4 Returns To Showbiz As Actor

April 26, 2018

Chieftaincy Factions Clash In Bolga

April 26, 2018

DKB Joins Hitz FM

April 26, 2018

Minister Pleads For Patience

April 26, 2018

Moesha Generalises Again In CNN’s Full Interview

April 26, 2018

MOST POPULAR

998 Staff: Quit the senseless defense, Ghanaians are not stupid – A Plus blasts NPP

April 25, 2018

Politics: North Korea and South Korea will meet in the 'truce village' of Panmunjom — these extraordinary photos show what it's like

April 26, 2018

Deputy Hearts of Oak Coach Nii Odoom Upbeat Ahead Of Kotoko Super Clash

April 24, 2018

2018 CAF CONFED. CUP: ASEC Mimosas Marksman Amed Toure Relishes Aduana Stars Clash

April 24, 2018

Micheal Essien Lavishes Praises On 'Fantastic' Mohammed Salah

April 24, 2018

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

April 22, 2018

Dare me with your ‘good’ English – Actress Rosemond Brown to critics

April 21, 2018

I ‘chop’ some Bhim nation girl and the ‘tonga’ was talking – Shatta Wale brags

April 20, 2018

My career is not dead; I am releasing an album tomorrow – Bisa Kdei

April 20, 2018

Actress: Juliet Ibrahim reveals her favorite ‘sex position’

April 13, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!