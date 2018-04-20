Home | News | Kumi Guitar: Highlife singer hospitalised

Kumi Guitar: Highlife singer hospitalised

Dan Soko

Highlife singer Nana Yaw Kumi popularly known as Kumi Guitar has been admitted at a hospital at Tantra Hill, a suburb of Accra.

The musician according to the Head of Communication for Zylofon Media, Samuel Atuobi Baah was admitted at the health center which name was not mentioned for security reasons on Wednesday, April 25 evening.

Sammy Flex, host of the Zylofon FM morning show stated on the Thursday edition of the program that the "Betweener" singer complained of not feeling well on Wednesday evening while in the studio so he was rushed to the hospital and was later admitted.

READ More: Shatta Michy jabs Shatta Wale in latest Instagram post

The morning show host further wished Kumi Guitar speedy recovery even though he is quickly responding to treatment.

The father of three, Kumi Guitar was the first artiste to be signed on Zylofon Media after the company started operations  two years back.

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Most Read News

Breaking News: Arsene Wenger to step down as Arsenal boss at the end of the season

Breaking News: Arsene Wenger to step down as Arsenal boss at the end of the season

April 20, 2018

Actress: Juliet Ibrahim reveals her favorite ‘sex position’

April 13, 2018
Nigerian Who Escaped Horrific Gas Explosion In Malaysia Shares Miracle Story

Nigerian Who Escaped Horrific Gas Explosion In Malaysia Shares Miracle Story

April 06, 2018
I never thought I would be an actor – Psalm Adjetefio

I never thought I would be an actor – Psalm Adjetefio

April 13, 2018

Trending GH: Ghanaians react to Wenger's departure from Arsenal at the end of the season

April 20, 2018

UCC graduate kills himself after 3 years without a job

April 06, 2018

Best Of The Web

Subscribe to comments feed Comments (0 posted)

total: | displaying:

Post your comment

  • Bold
  • Italic
  • Underline
  • Quote

Please enter the code you see in the image:

Captcha


Meek Mill Released From Prison

April 26, 2018

NDC Deletes Moles From Register

April 26, 2018

Maame Dokono Jabs Moesha Boduong Over Artificial Body

April 26, 2018

OD4 Returns To Showbiz As Actor

April 26, 2018

Chieftaincy Factions Clash In Bolga

April 26, 2018

DKB Joins Hitz FM

April 26, 2018

Minister Pleads For Patience

April 26, 2018

Moesha Generalises Again In CNN’s Full Interview

April 26, 2018

MOST POPULAR

998 Staff: Quit the senseless defense, Ghanaians are not stupid – A Plus blasts NPP

April 25, 2018

Politics: North Korea and South Korea will meet in the 'truce village' of Panmunjom — these extraordinary photos show what it's like

April 26, 2018

Deputy Hearts of Oak Coach Nii Odoom Upbeat Ahead Of Kotoko Super Clash

April 24, 2018

2018 CAF CONFED. CUP: ASEC Mimosas Marksman Amed Toure Relishes Aduana Stars Clash

April 24, 2018

Micheal Essien Lavishes Praises On 'Fantastic' Mohammed Salah

April 24, 2018

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

April 22, 2018

Dare me with your ‘good’ English – Actress Rosemond Brown to critics

April 21, 2018

I ‘chop’ some Bhim nation girl and the ‘tonga’ was talking – Shatta Wale brags

April 20, 2018

My career is not dead; I am releasing an album tomorrow – Bisa Kdei

April 20, 2018

Actress: Juliet Ibrahim reveals her favorite ‘sex position’

April 13, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!