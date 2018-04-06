Ghanaian Players Abroad: Patrick Twumasi bags brace for Astana

Most Watched Videos
- Tech: A bullet in a shoe and people trampling over each other: Witnesses to the shooting at YouTube recall moments of panic (GOOG, GOOGL)
- Real Madrid dispatch Kwadwo Asamoah's Juventus 3-0
- Tech: Read the e-mail Google CEO Sundar Pichai sent employees about the YouTube shooting
- Koku Anyidoho Predicts 'Civil Coup' Following Ghana-US Military Deal
- US Military Base Agreement: The Identity Crises Of Ghana And Its Threats
- US Military Agreement: If I Don't Know Death, Don't I Look At Sleep?
- Remain Committed And Dedicated To Your Nursing Profession
- Was This Indecorous Hullabaloo Over The US-Ghana Military Agreement Really Worth It?
- Arise Ghana Youth For Your Country!
- Joint Action For Justice On The United States-Ghana Defence Pact
- CRI Credit Union Opens New Branch
- Migrants Trapped In Quagmire: Neglected By Their Own Country, Mistreated By The Host Country
- Steven Ackah To Launch Ghana Strategy Report
- CK Akunnor Confirms One-Year Deal As AshantiGold SC Coach
- Hamidu Fatawu Receives Maiden Black Satellites Call Up
- World: Harlem building where firefighter died will be demolished
- Entertainment: Former dean, boss to convicted gymnastics doctor, is arrested
- Pretty Nigerian Lady Attacked With Acid Undergoes Successful Facial Surgery
- Pre-Wedding Photos Of Lovers Who Are Amputees
- Investigation Into The Alleged Electoral Commission Malpractices Seems To Be A Farce
- Emirates Celebrates 10 Years Of Mobile Phone Connectivity On Flights
- Kotoka Airport's $250M Terminal 3 To Serve 1,250 Passengers An Hour
- How To Have A Good Night Rest While Travelling
- Kumasi Traders Fight KMA Over Relocation
- Ghana, Cote d’Ivoire To Dictate The Pace Of Cocoa Development
- NDC Military Deal With US Heads To Parliament
- One District, One Factory: NEIP Seals Partnerships In India To Drive Youth In Industry
- Eastern Forum Network Responds To So-Called Friends Of The Rawlingses
- Cultural Limitations Must Not Be A Barrier To Creativity - Kojo Yankah
- Dreams FC Youngster Samuel Pimpong Optimistic Ahead Of Wa All Stars Clash
- Farewell Luncheon: US Ambassador to Ghana Robert Jackson to be replaced in July
- The Late Ebony's parents: Ebony's parents to reunite
- Ghana Female National Team: Black Queens travel to Japan today
- Kofi Adjorlolo: Has actor found a new lover?
- Injury Woes: Ghana's Baba Rahman optimistic to play first game for Schalke upon return from Chelsea
- Pulse Food: How to prepare 'Mpoto Mpoto' (Mashed cocoyam)
- Politics: Boris Johnson accused of making 'sexist' comments about Emily Thornberry
- Politics: Here are all the countries kicking out Russian diplomats over the Sergei Skripal nerve agent attack
- #NSMQ2018: Here are all the schools that have qualified for 2018 NSMQ
- Health Tips: 7 early warning signs of diabetes you should not ignore
- Paul Okoye: Singer discloses why P-Square never came back together
- Racism: I was abused in my childhood, Kevin-Prince Boateng on emotional human rights fight
