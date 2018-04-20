Home | News | Ekow Blankson: Ace actor apologise for calling new crop of actors as bunch of jokers

Ekow Blankson: Ace actor apologise for calling new crop of actors as bunch of jokers

Dan Soko

Managing Director of TV Africa and actor, Ekow Blankson has apologised for unequivocally describing  the current crop of actors as jokers.

Ace actor has apologised to stakeholders in the movie industry based in Kumasi over his recent comment that movies from their end are reminisced to the old ‘Concert Party’ shows

In an interview with SVTV Africa, the actor known for his great acting experience explained that Kumasi movie sector do not prepare script to guide actors on set. Blankson noted they have adapted the concert party style and transformed it into film.

“I think the Kumasi movie industry is a different form of film making, it’s actually concert party where you don’t prepare a script and follow. They are given pointers and they have to create out of it and that is the concert party style and they have enhanced it into film.”

However, there were chorus of condemnation for his unfortunate claims on other news platform after the release of that production.

Blankson, after a lot of reflections posted on his Facebook timeline and apologised to all for making such statement which has denigrated stakeholders in the movie industry.

Ekow Blankson is a veteran actorplay Ekow Blankson is a veteran actor

READ MORE: I’m single and free from oppression -Shatta Michy

He wrote:

"Omg! My attention has been drawn to some displeasure from my brothers and sisters on an interview i granted one SVTV.

Foremost, let me sincerely apologize to all “KUMAWOOD” actors if i have in anyway offended them. The caption and parts of the interview quotes were taken completely out of context. I am not that callous to ridicule or insult my own. I am told the full interview will be out today or so. I was rather encouraging our young talents oooo. Yes i made some comments leading to the case i was making in favour of our industry. I made reference to the international market and how we can get there. I even applauded concert party which is a great form of theatrical arts. I used personal experiences to encourage our guys. It was not meant at all to defame or insult any group at all. In fact i respect them a lot and that was the point i was making. I think that most of the young ones should be encouraged to attend some acting classes to make it better. We can compete well with the kind of creativity we possess. I admire their spontaneity and extensive acts. Please will anyone kindly extend my sincerest apology to them. I will under no circumstance disrespect my own. It can only get better."

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Most Read News

BREAKING NEWS… Arsene Wenger To Leave Arsenal At End Of The Season

BREAKING NEWS… Arsene Wenger To Leave Arsenal At End Of The Season

April 20, 2018

Obinim Sticker: Akufo-Addo said worse things to Mahama in opposition - Adongo

April 13, 2018

Wa UDS students raise red flag over ‘passport fraud’

April 23, 2018
Breaking News: Arsene Wenger to step down as Arsenal boss at the end of the season

Breaking News: Arsene Wenger to step down as Arsenal boss at the end of the season

April 20, 2018
Arsene Wenger To Leave Arsenal: Who Will Replace Him?

Arsene Wenger To Leave Arsenal: Who Will Replace Him?

April 20, 2018
SAD NEWS... Former Kotoko Defender Kwaku Duah Is Dead

SAD NEWS... Former Kotoko Defender Kwaku Duah Is Dead

April 21, 2018

Best Of The Web

Subscribe to comments feed Comments (0 posted)

total: | displaying:

Post your comment

  • Bold
  • Italic
  • Underline
  • Quote

Please enter the code you see in the image:

Captcha


Meek Mill Released From Prison

April 26, 2018

NDC Deletes Moles From Register

April 26, 2018

Maame Dokono Jabs Moesha Boduong Over Artificial Body

April 26, 2018

OD4 Returns To Showbiz As Actor

April 26, 2018

Chieftaincy Factions Clash In Bolga

April 26, 2018

DKB Joins Hitz FM

April 26, 2018

Minister Pleads For Patience

April 26, 2018

Moesha Generalises Again In CNN’s Full Interview

April 26, 2018

MOST POPULAR

998 Staff: Quit the senseless defense, Ghanaians are not stupid – A Plus blasts NPP

April 25, 2018

Politics: North Korea and South Korea will meet in the 'truce village' of Panmunjom — these extraordinary photos show what it's like

April 26, 2018

Deputy Hearts of Oak Coach Nii Odoom Upbeat Ahead Of Kotoko Super Clash

April 24, 2018

2018 CAF CONFED. CUP: ASEC Mimosas Marksman Amed Toure Relishes Aduana Stars Clash

April 24, 2018

Micheal Essien Lavishes Praises On 'Fantastic' Mohammed Salah

April 24, 2018

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

April 22, 2018

Dare me with your ‘good’ English – Actress Rosemond Brown to critics

April 21, 2018

I ‘chop’ some Bhim nation girl and the ‘tonga’ was talking – Shatta Wale brags

April 20, 2018

My career is not dead; I am releasing an album tomorrow – Bisa Kdei

April 20, 2018

Actress: Juliet Ibrahim reveals her favorite ‘sex position’

April 13, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!