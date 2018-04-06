Home | News | Top Scorer: Jordan Ayew is a happy person at Swansea than he was at Aston Villa

Top Scorer: Jordan Ayew is a happy person at Swansea than he was at Aston Villa

Dan Soko

Jordan Ayew came to England as an Aston Villa player. After a stint in the English Premier League, his team was relegated to the Championship.

The Ghanaian player played his part in the Championship before moving to a club his brother Andre Ayew had played for, Swansea City.

Andre who had moved to West Ham United at the time Jordan joined Swansea returned for a reunion in the January transfer window. But his younger brother, Jordan, was already the boss at the Welsh club; goal boss.

Black Stars forward Jordan Ayew has scored 11 goals for Swansea City as their top scorer this season. That feat for the Ghana international has made him a happy person than he was a few years back at Aston Villa.

Jordan Ayew scored the crucial opening goal as Carlos Carvalhal's Swansea beat the manager's former club

Thanking his family for helping him through those difficult moments in his career, Jordan Ayew said on the Swans Show about the Premier League relegation battle:

“I need to thank my family because I have had some difficult moments in my career,” the Swans’ 11-goal top scorer said.

“Now I am enjoying the moment because things are going well for me and the team are doing well.

“If it was two years ago when I was at Aston Villa, or when I was playing in the Championship, I wasn’t a happy player and I wasn’t a happy person.

“But since I came to Swansea I have been grateful and I have been happy. I am enjoying my life and that shows on the pitch.”

Swansea City will entertain Chelsea in their next Premier League game as they seek to strengthen their bid for survival.

