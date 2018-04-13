Home | News | Photos: Bisa Kdei launches “Highlife Konnect” album in colourful African set-up

Photos: Bisa Kdei launches “Highlife Konnect” album in colourful African set-up

Dan Soko

One of Ghana’s best Highlife performers Ronald Kwaku Dei Appiah ‘Bisa Kdei’ has launched his third studio album in a grand style.

The event, which took place at Level 8 inside One Airport Square in Accra on Saturday, April 21, saw top industry players and showbiz writers in attendance and were all in colourful African prints.

Garbed in Kente Cloth, Bisa Kdei was introduced by Nana Kyeremanteng of the School of Performing Arts, University of Ghana, Legon. He had performed live Highlife songs full of appellations for Bisa Kdei with a traditional guitar before ushering him in.

Bisa told the press that “Highlife Konnect” is a plan to connect with his fans across Africa.

“I’ve travelled to many African countries and I realised how much they love my Highlife songs. And as a young artiste, what you need to do is to tap into other markets to be able to expand your fanbase.

So, I said to myself that if they love me this much, why don’t I feature some of their artistes and tap into their fanbase.

‘Highlife Konnect’ is all about connecting with other African artistes and connecting my African fanbase.”

The album has 15 songs featuring Sarkodie, Kumi Guitar, Akwaboah and Yaa Yaa from Ghana, Patoranking, Reekado Banks and Mayorkun from Nigerian, Mic Flammez from Togo, and OC Osilliation from Zambia.

Browse through the gallery above for more photos and don't forget to stream the full album below.

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

SAD NEWS... Former Kotoko Defender Kwaku Duah Is Dead

19 year-old jailed 10 years for defilement

Nigerian Who Escaped Horrific Gas Explosion In Malaysia Shares Miracle Story

YouTube, Censorship and Nasim Aghdam

