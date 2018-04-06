Cowbell Gold joins the family of the nutritious Cowbell range of products

Ghana’s leading milk powder brand, Cowbell has unveiled the latest addition to its wide range of Cowbell products.

The new product, Cowbell Gold, is a fantastic, Crispy fortified chocolate milk drink, which is rich in proteins and vitamins to keep the body energized.

This new product joins the family of the nutritious cowbell products, which has been in the Ghanaian market for about 2 decades.

Cowbell Gold is made from the finest Ghanaian cocoa, rich malt, and the perfect amount of our milk and sugar making it the winning chocolate drink for the Ghanaians. The product, with the slogan “Energy for winners! ” can be found in an eye-catching golden colored sachet, depicting the drive to win.

Speaking to the media on the products, Sales and Marketing Director for Promasidor Ghana Limited, producers of Cowbell, Mr. Timo Van Vooren described Cowbell Gold as the winning fortified chocolate milk drink, which will revolutionize the food-drinks market.

“We call it “Energy for winners!” because the product contains highly nutritional ingredients that provides the consumers with the needed energy to be successful, to reach their goals, go for the win and in essence go for gold. Cowbell gold wants to provide inspiration for patrons to excel in all their endeavors” Mr Van Vooren explained.

In his address to the general public during the launch of the product, Marketing Manager for Promasidor Ghana limited, Mr. Shine Akiem Torsoo reiterated the commitment of the Cowbell brand to continually contribute to the development of the Ghanaian society through the numerous CSR activities and tailor-made marketing activities that will benefit the Ghanaian populace.

Cowbell Gold is a refreshing 4-in-1 product which is convenient to prepare and can be served either hot or cold.

The launch of the product took place at the forecourt of the Kumasi City Mall on the 21st of April under an electrifying atmosphere amidst fireworks, musical performances, dance competition and several giveaways.

So the next time you are thinking of a chocolate drink to keep your day energized? Think Cowbell Gold.