Road Carnage: Bugri Naabu involved in accident, flown to Accra for treatment

Dan Soko

The Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Northern Region, Bugri Naabu has been involved in a serious accident.

Naabu, who is seeking reelection is reported to be in critical and set to be flown to Accra for proper medical examination.

The outspoken Chairman is said to have been involved in the crash on his to Tamale from Damango where he met some NPP delegates to campaign.

READ ALSO: Akufo-Addo's appointees sabotaging me - Bugri Naabu

Mr. Naabu is currently receiving treatment at the Tamale Regional Hospital awaiting a helicopter to airlift him to Accra for further treatment.

The cause of the accident is currently unknown but eyewitnesses at the scene said all they saw was the vehicles involved summersaulting.

The other six occupants in Bugri Naabu's car are also reported to have sustained various degrees of injuries.

