Home | News | Double Salary Saga: NPP gov't shielding 'corrupt' NDC MPs - Kennedy Agyapong

Double Salary Saga: NPP gov't shielding 'corrupt' NDC MPs - Kennedy Agyapong

Dan Soko

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong has accused Dr Anthony Akoto Osei, Minister of Monitoring and Evaluation of sitting on the investigative report which indicted National Democratic Congress (NDC) MPs who were paid double salaries.

He accused Dr Akoto of holding on to the report adding that he has refused to release it for action to be taken on the MPs.

He said "The case was investigated and was sitting there. They had finished conducting the investigation already. You understand? It was Dr Akoto who had the files and he was sitting on it," he said.

Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapongplay

Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong

 

READ MORE: NPP protecting corrupt NDC officials - Kennedy Agyapong

The ministers, who were MPs for drawing salaries as MPs and at the same time receiving their monthly salaries as ministers, contrary to the law are under investigations by the Criminal Investigations Department of the Ghana Police Service.

Some of the ministers involved are said to have agreed to refund the moneys back to the state when they were confronted by security agents.

Minister for Monitoring and Evaluation, Dr. Anthony Akoto Oseiplay

Minister for Monitoring and Evaluation, Dr. Anthony Akoto Osei

 

Some of the names mentioned are Alban Bagbin, MP for Nadowli West in the Upper West Region; Haruna Iddrisu, former Minister of Employment and Labour Relations and MP for Tamale South.

The rest are Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah, former Petroleum Minister and MP for Ellembelle in the Western Region and Nii Lantey Vanderpuye, former Youth and Sports Minister and MP for Odododiodioo Constituency.

READ ALSO: NDC now called National Double-salary Collectors - NPP man

Kennedy Agyapong speaking on the MPs who received double salaries has revealed that he confronted Dr Akoto to release the report on them.

"So when I got the information, I went to ask him [Akoto] and he said yes, it is true. He has the files but... and I said what! How? You have this information and you allow these guys to make noise. Let Ghanaians know who they are. America will let you know. When they appoint someone you take personal information about things he’s done, they act on it. But over here, they say it's personal attack," the maverick politician said on NET2 TV.

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Most Read News

Koku Anyidoho Arrested Over Akufo-Addo Civil Coup Comment

Koku Anyidoho Arrested Over Akufo-Addo Civil Coup Comment

March 27, 2018

Royal Baby: Duchess Of Cambridge Give Birth To Baby Boy

April 23, 2018
Please forgive me – Moesha apologizes to Ghanaian women

Please forgive me – Moesha apologizes to Ghanaian women

April 13, 2018
Ronaldo's Tax Penalty Could Be Lowered If He Accepts Prison Sentence

Ronaldo's Tax Penalty Could Be Lowered If He Accepts Prison Sentence

April 06, 2018
SAD NEWS... Former Kotoko Defender Kwaku Duah Is Dead

SAD NEWS... Former Kotoko Defender Kwaku Duah Is Dead

April 21, 2018

UCC graduate kills himself after 3 years without a job

April 06, 2018

Best Of The Web

Subscribe to comments feed Comments (0 posted)

total: | displaying:

Post your comment

  • Bold
  • Italic
  • Underline
  • Quote

Please enter the code you see in the image:

Captcha


Meek Mill Released From Prison

April 26, 2018

NDC Deletes Moles From Register

April 26, 2018

Maame Dokono Jabs Moesha Boduong Over Artificial Body

April 26, 2018

OD4 Returns To Showbiz As Actor

April 26, 2018

Chieftaincy Factions Clash In Bolga

April 26, 2018

DKB Joins Hitz FM

April 26, 2018

Minister Pleads For Patience

April 26, 2018

Moesha Generalises Again In CNN’s Full Interview

April 26, 2018

MOST POPULAR

998 Staff: Quit the senseless defense, Ghanaians are not stupid – A Plus blasts NPP

April 25, 2018

Politics: North Korea and South Korea will meet in the 'truce village' of Panmunjom — these extraordinary photos show what it's like

April 26, 2018

Deputy Hearts of Oak Coach Nii Odoom Upbeat Ahead Of Kotoko Super Clash

April 24, 2018

2018 CAF CONFED. CUP: ASEC Mimosas Marksman Amed Toure Relishes Aduana Stars Clash

April 24, 2018

Micheal Essien Lavishes Praises On 'Fantastic' Mohammed Salah

April 24, 2018

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

April 22, 2018

Dare me with your ‘good’ English – Actress Rosemond Brown to critics

April 21, 2018

I ‘chop’ some Bhim nation girl and the ‘tonga’ was talking – Shatta Wale brags

April 20, 2018

My career is not dead; I am releasing an album tomorrow – Bisa Kdei

April 20, 2018

Actress: Juliet Ibrahim reveals her favorite ‘sex position’

April 13, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!