Security: Ghana is not safe under Akufo-Addo - Joshua Alabi

Dan Soko

A leading candidate for flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress, Professor Joshua Alabi has said that the state of security under the present government is the worst.

He said people especially in the hinterlands don't feel safe anymore in Ghana.

“If I feel safe because I have a security man in my house, that does not mean my grandmother in the village is safe”, he said.

Professor Alabi, who is also the former Board Chairman of SSNIT said the recent spate of armed robberies has put fear in people.

“I am going to make Ghana a peaceful country, we are not very peaceful now. I am going to make Ghana a progressive country and a Swiss of Africa and by the Swiss of Africa, I am going to attract investments into the country by making Ghana the money hub in Africa. Let’s find a unifier who can bring this country together and let us move it together”, he added.

Professor Alabi stated that he is poised to make Ghana a progressive peaceful country expressing worry at the heightened  insecurity which has resulted in the gunning down of police personnel indiscriminately.

Alabi is one of the main contenders to lead the National Democratic Congress (NDC) into the 2020 general elections.

