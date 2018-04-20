Home | News | Lebanese Galamsey Operator Claims To Have Strong Connections At The Presidency

Lebanese Galamsey Operator Claims To Have Strong Connections At The Presidency

Dan Soko

The government has made giant strides in the fight against galamsey after the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the Akufo-Addo administration launched a full-scale attack on the menace.

Spearheaded by the Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, John Peter Amewu, his outfit has shut down several illegal mining concessions leaving destroyed machinery in their wake.

In a video intercepted by GhanaWeb however, a Lebanese national, Mr. Yahaya, claiming to be of Ghanaian descent, is seen and heard bragging to an undercover investigative journalist under the guise of a local concessioner that he has strong ties at the seat of government, and as a result, should be granted concessions in an area to mine.

Determined to be sure of how deep the Lebanese man's connections are, he warned him of the activities of the Environmental Protection Agency in quelling undertakings of illegal miners in the country. But the Lebanese just shrugged and urged the 'concessioner' to simply give him the EPA boss' number and everything would be alright.

“…for this one I don't have any problem, you get me, nobody can touch me…. Just give me the boss' number and don't worry… I will let them come to the flag house (Jubilee House). As for connections, I have… I have very good connections, nobody can disturb me,” he stressed rather confidently.

Mr. Yahaya further noted that he was in partnership with Aisha Huang, an alleged suspect who was earlier accused of being the leader of some Chinese galamseyers in the country.

The Lebanese national also hinted that the boss of the Operation Vanguard, a taskforce set up to enforce government’s campaign against illegal mining activities in the country, was his friend and as a result would be able to gain his permission to carry out his galamsey activities.

Having liaised with the chiefs and other traditional leaders in the various galamsey flashpoints, government has been able to minimize drastically, the activities of illegal miners, or so it seems.

Although the fight against the menace is not entirely over, government appears to have given a major blow to the illegal miners following an indefinite ban on all small-scale mining activities across the country.

With this recent development however, many will begin to doubt whether the fight against the galamsey menace will be won at all.

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Most Read News

Breaking News: Arsene Wenger to step down as Arsenal boss at the end of the season

Breaking News: Arsene Wenger to step down as Arsenal boss at the end of the season

April 20, 2018
Fake Journalists Scandal: ‘I’m innocent’- Sahnoon Mohammed

Fake Journalists Scandal: ‘I’m innocent’- Sahnoon Mohammed

April 20, 2018

UCC graduate kills himself after 3 years without a job

April 06, 2018
19 year-old jailed 10 years for defilement

19 year-old jailed 10 years for defilement

April 06, 2018
Please forgive me – Moesha apologizes to Ghanaian women

Please forgive me – Moesha apologizes to Ghanaian women

April 13, 2018

Royal Baby: Duchess Of Cambridge Give Birth To Baby Boy

April 23, 2018

Best Of The Web

Subscribe to comments feed Comments (0 posted)

total: | displaying:

Post your comment

  • Bold
  • Italic
  • Underline
  • Quote

Please enter the code you see in the image:

Captcha


Donewell, Happy FM Stock Blood Bank

April 26, 2018

MTN Asantehene Golf Postponed

April 26, 2018

Novartis Fights Malaria With $100m

April 26, 2018

Taylor Slams Hearts

April 26, 2018

Dr Ahmad Ahmad Dedicates Award To CAF

April 26, 2018

Gov’t To Establish Research Fund For Universities – Nana Addo

April 26, 2018

I Have Good Connections At The Presidency; No One Can Touch Me – Lebanese Galamseyer Brags (VIDEO)

April 26, 2018

Salah, Contender For Ballon d’Or

April 26, 2018

MOST POPULAR

998 Staff: Quit the senseless defense, Ghanaians are not stupid – A Plus blasts NPP

April 25, 2018

Politics: North Korea and South Korea will meet in the 'truce village' of Panmunjom — these extraordinary photos show what it's like

April 26, 2018

Billionaire French tycoon Bollore detained in Africa corruption probe

April 24, 2018

S.African police kill teen killed during anti-graft protests

April 24, 2018

African CSOs Confer In Accra

April 24, 2018

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

April 22, 2018

Dare me with your ‘good’ English – Actress Rosemond Brown to critics

April 21, 2018

I ‘chop’ some Bhim nation girl and the ‘tonga’ was talking – Shatta Wale brags

April 20, 2018

My career is not dead; I am releasing an album tomorrow – Bisa Kdei

April 20, 2018

Actress: Juliet Ibrahim reveals her favorite ‘sex position’

April 13, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!