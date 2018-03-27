MTN Gives Its Customers A Lifetime Experience In Dubai

MTN Customers who won the trip to Dubai in the MTN ‘Spin the Wheel’ Promotion, could not hide their joy after they were given an experience of a lifetime during a five day all-expense paid trip with their partners.

In Dubai, the winners and their partners were hosted at the plush Nihal Palace Hotel. As part of the experience, they visited several interesting places including the Yas Island where they toured the “twisted building” and the Ferrari Park. The winners also had adventurous experiencesin“The Haunted Hotel”, the 4D real experience videos, the Picture session with Super Man and a 130 miles speed per minute flying train when they visited the World’s Largest Indoor Theme Park.To crown the exciting activities, the winners were also given a 10 hour shopping time in some of the world’s finest malls in Dubai.

The winners could not hide their joy when they shared their experiences with their friends and tour guides. One of the winners Nathaniel … said, “We had a great time during the trip and we are all grateful for such an experience. ”We say Ayekoo to MTN, the best network”, he added.

Commenting on the trip, the Ag. Chief Marketing Officer for MTN, Mr. Noel Kojo- Ganson said, “We are happy to have given our customerson a lifetime thrilling experience in Dubai. As a business, one of our key focus areas is to give our customers the best experience to make their lives a whole lot brighter. We have done this through ‘Spin the Wheel’ promotion and other promotions currently running on the network”.

The “Spin the Wheel” promotion was launched on 1st July 2017 to give MTN Prepaid Customers an opportunity to win exciting prizes on daily and monthly basis. Since the launch, 8cars have been presented to 8 winners while 15 people have had the opportunity to fly to Dubai with their partners on an all-expense paid trip. 402 people have received various sums of cash prizeswhile 180 customers received 4G smartphones. In addition to these, 20 power banks, 15 Replica jerseys, 15 MTN T-shirts and one smart phone arepresented to daily winners.The ‘Spin the Wheel’ promotion is expected to end on 30th June this year.

To participate in the promotion, MTN prepaid customers have to recharge airtime worth GHC1 and above to receive an SMS indicating the number of spin slots earned. Customers simply have to text “SPIN” to MTN short Code 5040 to participate.

Once the customer texts ‘spin’, the result is received instantly by an SMS. Participants who do not win tangible prizesaccrue points for the month. The customer with the highest accrued points for the month wins a car, the second and third highest both win all-expenses paid trip to Dubai with their partners and the rest win 4G handset and a host of other prizes.

About MTN Ghana

MTN Ghana is the market leader in the increasingly competitive mobile telecommunications industry in Ghana, offering subscribers a range of exciting options under Pay Monthly and Pay As You Go Services. The company has committed itself to delivering reliable and innovative services that provide value for subscribers in Ghana’s telecommunications market. Since its entry into Ghana in 2006, MTN has continuously invested in expanding and modernizing its network in order to offer superior services to a broad expanse of the nation. Total network investments from 2006-2017 are about $3.615 Billion. MTN has the widest network coverage across Ghana. With the commercial launch of 4G LTE services, MTN became the only mobile operator providing 4G services in all regional capitals and large cities. The company has also built three modern switch and data centres to deliver stable, reliable, efficient and robust Telecom and Data Services to customers.

For further information, visit www.mtn.com.gh.

Mtn Customers At Burj Al Arab Hotel & Burj Khalifa

A Customer At The Twisted Building Area In Dubai

Mtn Customers In Dubai 1

Spin The Wheel Winners At The Ferrari Park