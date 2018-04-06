Donewell, Happy FM Stock Blood Bank

Donewell Insurance has partnered Happy 98.9 FM in its annual blood donation exercise as part of the former's 25th anniversary celebrations.

The exercise, which took place at the Osu Ebenezer Presbyterian Church, saw the general public and staff of Donewell Insurance Company Limited and Happy FM donating blood to stock the National Blood Bank (NBB).

Over 100 units of blood were collected to stock the National Blood Bank.

Speaking at the exercise, Timothy Karikari, a director at Global Media Alliance Broadcast Company (GMABC), stated that the issue of shortage of blood at the hospitals is a great concern to Happy FM, hence the partnership with Donewell Insurance Company Limited to beef up the stock at the blood bank.

“We at GMABC, having trust and confidence in the Donewell brand, decided to partner them in this year's edition. Shortage of blood at our hospitals has been an issue of great concern to this country,” he said.

The Head of Marketing & Business Development at Donewell Insurance Company Limited, Jennifer Bebli, said, “The blood bank has always had a shortage in terms of blood so we decided that as part of our way of giving back and saving lives, we organised this exercise.”