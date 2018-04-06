Home | News | Donewell, Happy FM Stock Blood Bank

Donewell, Happy FM Stock Blood Bank

Dan Soko

Donewell Insurance has partnered Happy 98.9 FM in its annual blood donation exercise as part of the former's 25th anniversary celebrations.

The exercise, which took place at the Osu Ebenezer Presbyterian Church, saw the general public and staff of Donewell Insurance Company Limited and Happy FM donating blood to stock the National Blood Bank (NBB).

Over 100 units of blood were collected to stock the National Blood Bank.

Speaking at the exercise, Timothy Karikari, a director at Global Media Alliance Broadcast Company (GMABC), stated that the issue of shortage of blood at the hospitals is a great concern to Happy FM, hence the partnership with Donewell Insurance Company Limited to beef up the stock at the blood bank.

“We at GMABC, having trust and confidence in the Donewell brand, decided to partner them in this year's edition. Shortage of blood at our hospitals has been an issue of great concern to this country,” he said.

The Head of Marketing & Business Development at Donewell Insurance Company Limited, Jennifer Bebli, said, “The blood bank has always had a shortage in terms of blood so we decided that as part of our way of giving back and saving lives, we organised this exercise.”

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Most Read News

Ronaldo's Tax Penalty Could Be Lowered If He Accepts Prison Sentence

Ronaldo's Tax Penalty Could Be Lowered If He Accepts Prison Sentence

April 06, 2018
Ghanaian Movies Now On DStv And GOtv

Ghanaian Movies Now On DStv And GOtv

April 21, 2018
19 year-old jailed 10 years for defilement

19 year-old jailed 10 years for defilement

April 06, 2018

Politics: George H.W. Bush hospitalized and in intensive care

April 23, 2018

RIP: Bukom Banku's crying tribute to Ebony will make you question everything

March 27, 2018

Trending GH: Ghanaians react to Wenger's departure from Arsenal at the end of the season

April 20, 2018

Best Of The Web

Subscribe to comments feed Comments (0 posted)

total: | displaying:

Post your comment

  • Bold
  • Italic
  • Underline
  • Quote

Please enter the code you see in the image:

Captcha


Donewell, Happy FM Stock Blood Bank

April 26, 2018

MTN Asantehene Golf Postponed

April 26, 2018

Novartis Fights Malaria With $100m

April 26, 2018

Taylor Slams Hearts

April 26, 2018

Dr Ahmad Ahmad Dedicates Award To CAF

April 26, 2018

Gov’t To Establish Research Fund For Universities – Nana Addo

April 26, 2018

I Have Good Connections At The Presidency; No One Can Touch Me – Lebanese Galamseyer Brags (VIDEO)

April 26, 2018

Salah, Contender For Ballon d’Or

April 26, 2018

MOST POPULAR

998 Staff: Quit the senseless defense, Ghanaians are not stupid – A Plus blasts NPP

April 25, 2018

Politics: North Korea and South Korea will meet in the 'truce village' of Panmunjom — these extraordinary photos show what it's like

April 26, 2018

Billionaire French tycoon Bollore detained in Africa corruption probe

April 24, 2018

S.African police kill teen killed during anti-graft protests

April 24, 2018

African CSOs Confer In Accra

April 24, 2018

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

April 22, 2018

Dare me with your ‘good’ English – Actress Rosemond Brown to critics

April 21, 2018

I ‘chop’ some Bhim nation girl and the ‘tonga’ was talking – Shatta Wale brags

April 20, 2018

My career is not dead; I am releasing an album tomorrow – Bisa Kdei

April 20, 2018

Actress: Juliet Ibrahim reveals her favorite ‘sex position’

April 13, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!