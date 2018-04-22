Ahmad Promises Reforms In African Football As UPSA Confers Doctorate Degree On Him

The President of the Confederation of Africa Football (CAF), Mr Ahmad Ahmad, has stated his commitment to introduce reforms that will shape the game on the continent.

The 58-year-old Malagasy said he would not relent but continue to ensure those reforms transcend the borders of the continent.

Mr Ahmad, who made the promise after he was conferred with the Honorary Doctor of Law Honoris causa by the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA) yesterday, alongside Nana Opoku Ampomah, the founder of IPS (now UPSA), was overwhelmed by the honour due to the “respect and reputation of the institution”.

At the official ceremony at the UPSA campus, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, who was the special guest of honour, eulogised the CAF President for his contribution to the development of the game just within a year in office.

The President congratulated Mr Ahmad for his public service and described him as one of the people who were passionate about the game, saying the award should mark the beginning of a fruitful collaboration between CAF and the academic institution.

In his response, Mr Ahmad said he was honoured and proud to receive the award and dedicated it to the heads of the continent’s football federations for their support in carrying out his vision of transforming the game on the continent.

“My colleagues from the football fraternity, I accept this honorary doctorate with humility, appreciation and pride and I would like to announce that this recognition is dedicated to all presidents of the federations in Africa.

“The task that I have started to transform football for the entire African continent with all my team will continue, will intensify and will go beyond the boundaries of our 54 countries,” he assured.

He described the on-going transformation as his goal and reaffirmed that “no matter how long I will stay as the head of the Confederation of African Football, there will not be a day, a week or a month without the motivation to strictly carry out these reforms together with my colleagues on the executive committee”, he noted.

Mr Ahmad further stated that African football carried the hope of the future and believed more work needed to be done to chart a brighter path for tomorrow.