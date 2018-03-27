Listowell Bukarson Expresses Disappointment In Hearts of Oak PR Team

Former spokesman of Asante Kotoko, Listowell Yesu Bukarson says he is disappointed in Hearts of Oak's public relations department for failing to condemn their fans for their inhuman action during their 1-1 draw with Bechem United on Match Day 9 of the Ghana Premier League.

Some section of Hearts of Oak supporters reportedly attacked their own communications director, Opare Addo and administrative manager Hackman Aidoo at the Baba Yara stadium last week Sunday following their 1-1 stalemate against Bechem United.

Despite constant criticism from the Ghanaian football populace, the Phobians public relations department has failed to issue an official statement to denounce the barbaric behaviour.

'Hearts of Oak PR department must by now issue a statement to condemn the act of their supporters at the Baba Yara Stadium when they played Bechem United," Bukarson fumed on Happy FM.

"I'm highly disappointed that they haven't done that by now, because their next game is against Kotoko which they know very well that they cannot win. So if against a mere Bechem United they couldn't condemn their supporters act, how much then will they be able to control that violence against Kotoko'? He quizzed.

'It does not matter whether or not the head of the department Opare Addo was brutalized, still, a statement should have been released by now. I will say without malice that, they have failed and I am disappointed in them, however, it's better late than never so they can go ahead and issue it," he concluded.

