Dr Kyei To Meet Asante Kotoko Supporters On Saturday

Executive Chairman, Dr Kwame Kyei, will on Saturday address Kotoko supporters at the Ashanti Region Circles Council (ARCC) meeting at Manhyia in Kumasi.

Head of Communications, Obed Acheampong, disclosed this to asantekotokosc.com Wednesday and said Dr Kyei will touch on issues regarding his stewardship and also take questions from the supporters.

Kotoko plays arch-rivals Hearts of Oak in day-10 of the Ghana Premier League in Kumasi on Sunday. Obed Acheampong confirmed that Dr Kyei will touch on the current state of the club and the way forward.

"Dr Kyei will be meeting the ARCC on Saturday at Manhyia. The meeting is an opportunity for the fans to engage Dr Kyei ahead of the Hearts of Oak game, and to also seek clarification on various issues of concern."

Obed Acheampong said the meeting will focus on the way forward for the club, development and the strengthening of the relationship between management and the supporters.

"Though it will go on at the ARCC's meeting, it will also be opened to the general public. Kotoko supporters everywhere and all interested persons can pass by."

"Dr Kyei will avail himself for questioning and also provide answers to every question that would be directed at him."