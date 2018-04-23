All Set For Second Edition Of E/R Volleyball Gala

The second edition of the Eastern Regional volleyball gala is set to kick off this weekend at the Volleyball Court of Koforidua Jackson Park.

The much-anticipated gala which is expected to set the grounds for the Eastern Regional Volleyball league would see 15 male and female volleyball teams across the region battle for honours for the coveted prize at stake.

The 10 male teams, which would battle for honours include Koforidua Unity Club, Kpong Young Stars, Evergreen Okere United Way of Adukrom, Akosombo Hydro Spikers and Bridge Stars from Atimpoku.

Other teams are Donkorkrom Court Winners, Viber Hands from Akwatia, A.S Spikers of Asutuare, Blue Skies Volleyball team from Nsawam and Nkawkaw Supreme Volley Club.

The females are made up of teams from Akwatia, Atimpoku, Kpong, Donkorkrom and Nsawam.

The three days gala will start on Friday 27th when all the participating teams are expected to arrive with the main tournament coming off on Saturday, April 28 and end on Sunday the 29th of April.

The Eastern Regional Volleyball Coach and Secretary to the Association, Ms Monica Arko Adjei in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) lauded the contribution of Blue Skies, Itel Mobile, Mayo mineral water and Dos Amingo, Dr Damien Akwetey, Medical Director at Cosmas-Damien Clinic.

She said the assistance that was granted by the institutions played a major role in the organization of the gala.

Ms ArkoAdjei said with support from philanthropists and organizations to complement governments efforts, sports will take its rightful place and create the needed jobs among the youth.

She took the opportunity to invite all the top volleyball coaches in the country to come and witness the best of volleyball antics since there will be a lot of talents on display.