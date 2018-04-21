Mills Handled Double Payment Under Kufuor Well – Inusah

General News of Thursday, 26 April 2018

Former President John Agyekum Kufuor

A former Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, Alhaji Inusah Fuseini, has stated that there are ample evidence of double payment of salaries under the presidency of John Agyekum Kufuor between 2001 and 2008.

However, it was handled differently by the presidency of late Prof. John Evans Atta Mills against what is being done currently under Nana Akufo-Addo.

“What we are experiencing today happened…but Professor [John Evans Atta] Mills handled it differently,” the Tamale Central Member of Parliament (MP) told Bola Ray Wednesday on Starr Chat.

“There’s that evidence,” he stressed.

His disclosure comes in the wake of allegations that some NDC legislators under the erstwhile Mahama administration received salaries whilst serving as both MPs and Ministers or Deputy Ministers.

The Criminal Investigations Department of the Ghana Police Service is currently investigating the matter and has already invited some of the accused persons for questioning including the former Land and Natural Resources Minister.

Responding to a question from the Starr Chat host whether he received double payments during the period under investigation by the CID, Mr. Fuseini said to the best of his knowledge no MP under the Mahama administration received double pay.

“Nobody has received a double salary,” he told Bola Ray, adding, “there is no salary for Ministers, MP simplicita, unless you are an MP who is not a Minister or a Minister who is not an MP.”