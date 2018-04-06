GPL clubs to pocket $70,000 a season from Zylofon Media sponsorship - Takyi Arhin

GPL clubs will get $70,000 a year from the Zylofon media deal

General Manager of Techiman Eleven Wonders, Takyi Arhin has confirmed that negotiations with Zylofon Media to sponsor the Ghana Premier League is all but done after the GFA officials met the Zylofon Media on Wednesday to put finishing touches to the negotiations.

According to the club administrator, the clubs will receive initial $35,000 out of a principal of $1m, and part of this principle will go to the division one clubs to cater for officiating.

"The contract is almost done and each Premier League club will receive $70,000 a year", Takyi Arhin confirmed to FOX 97.9 FM.

As part of the contract, the GFA will allocate part of the money to provide kits for the referees.