Kwesi Nyantakyi must not seek re-election – Foh-Amoaning

Kwesi Nyantakyi and Moses Foh-Amoaning

Law Lecturer and Sports enthusiast, Moses Foh-Amoaning has urged the President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) Kwesi Nyantakyi not to seek re-election at the 2019 polls.

His admonishing is in sharp contrast to the position held by the President of the Confederation of African Football, (CAF) Ahmad Ahmad who has urged President of the Ghana Football Association, Kwesi Nyantakyi to seek re-election.

Nyantakyi has been president of the GFA for over 13 years. Reports had indicated that he was not willing to seek re-election during next year’s elections.

Some pundits had praised the GFA president for his decision not to seek re-election and allow a new person to takeover.

But in an exclusive interview with Starr Sports, CAF president Ahmad Ahmad stated that Nyantakyi must contest again.

“If the government, if people ask him to continue, then why must he stop? The people need him, the stakeholders need him so why must he not contest again. “We are here to serve our Nation and service to your country comes first and so I will advise him to seek re-election.”

The CAF president’s comment comes days after Vice President of GFA George Afriyie was sacked by the executive committee of the nation’s football governing body.

However, Moses Foh-Amoaning insists Kwesi Nyantakyi must honour his word of not contesting and give way to another persons to lead the GFA with fresh ideas.

“…It’s a personality matter so Kwasi can choose somebody else but to be fairly honest with you, in life there are times and seasons. A time to live and a time to die, a time to be President of the Ghana Football Association and a time no to be President of the Ghana Football Association and I think the time is up,” he told Paul Adom Otchere on Good Evening Ghana show.