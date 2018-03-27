Home | News | Mother kills 8-year-old daughter; buries her secretly

Mother kills 8-year-old daughter; buries her secretly

Dan Soko

General News of Thursday, 26 April 2018

Source: classfmonline.com

Nateley Mensah is in the grips of the police for allegedly killing her 8-year-old daughter

Police in Accra have arrested a 35-year-old woman for allegedly killing and burying her 8-year-old daughter at Korle-Bu in the Greater Accra Region.

Police District Commander for Korle-Bu, DSP Christopher Kwaku Asirifi, explained to Accra 100.5FM on Wednesday, 25 April that the 35-year-old woman, Nateley Mensah, had marital problems with the husband.

The husband lives in Asuboi near Nsawam and the woman resides in Accra. The husband brought their daughter to live with the mother in Accra but the deceased was sick at the time.

The police indicated that the girl vomited and the mother asked her to cover the puke with some sand.

“She started beating up the girl and the girl fell unconscious and died in the process. The woman should have come to report to the police but she didn’t do that and relied on the help of some two other persons to bury the child around 10PM on 12 April,” he said.

DSP Asirifi said the police had a tip-off on 13 April that the woman and some two others, one of them believed to be her boyfriend and the other the landlady, “dug and buried the deceased without informing anyone”.

The woman has been remanded in police custody and the law enforcement officers have secured a court order to exhume the body.

The two other suspects are on the run as police continue with investigations.

