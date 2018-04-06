Home | News | Our laws are not friendly; review them – TUC

Our laws are not friendly; review them – TUC

Dan Soko

General News of Thursday, 26 April 2018

Source: Myjoyonline.com

Anthony Yaw Baah1General Secretary, Trade Union Congress - Dr. Anthony Yaw Baah

General Secretary of the Trade Union Congress (TUC) is calling for an urgent review of Ghana’s labour laws in order to address issues of bad work ethics in the country.

Dr Anthony Yaw Baah said “Our laws are not friendly to us at work. When you read section 65 of our law which allows employers to do what they want and they always refer to that law. The antidote to that is for us to change the law.”

He was speaking at a May Day forum in Accra under the theme: ‘Sustainable Development Goals and Decent Work: The Role of Social Partners”

Dr Yaw Baah made this statement citing examples of what happened at Goldfields Ghana where some employees were laid off last month.

He said, "I told the Minister of Employment that we need a policy direction from the government, look at what is happening at Goldfields, just last month 2000 people had their contract changed from permanent employees to casual workers.”

Dr Yaw Baah said the situation is unacceptable since contract working limits the benefits and rights of workers under the labour laws of the country and must be changed.

International Monetary Fund (IMF)

Dr Baah also blamed government’s pact with the IMF as a contributory factor to job insecurity in the country. According to him, some conditions which the IMF proposed have not worked hence the need for government to focus on social partnership to achieve the sustainable development goals.

According to him, there is no reason why Ghanaians should be poor because there are lots of resources in the country.

“Goal number 8 which focuses on decent work is which that brings people to participate in the development process. The TUC is not only concern in the development process of its members but also in its potential,” he added.

The forum was organized by the Organized Labour led by the Trades Union Congress (TUC), under the auspices of the Friedrich Ebert Stitung (FES) as part of the 2018 National May Day Celebrations.

This year’s May Day celebration will be held at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi.

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Most Read News

President George Weah Arrives In Ghana For 2-Day Visit

President George Weah Arrives In Ghana For 2-Day Visit

April 06, 2018
Fake Journalists Scandal: ‘I’m innocent’- Sahnoon Mohammed

Fake Journalists Scandal: ‘I’m innocent’- Sahnoon Mohammed

April 20, 2018

Wa UDS students raise red flag over ‘passport fraud’

April 23, 2018
Ghanaian Movies Now On DStv And GOtv

Ghanaian Movies Now On DStv And GOtv

April 21, 2018

Politics: George H.W. Bush hospitalized and in intensive care

April 23, 2018
Breaking News: Arsene Wenger to step down as Arsenal boss at the end of the season

Breaking News: Arsene Wenger to step down as Arsenal boss at the end of the season

April 20, 2018

Best Of The Web

Subscribe to comments feed Comments (0 posted)

total: | displaying:

Post your comment

  • Bold
  • Italic
  • Underline
  • Quote

Please enter the code you see in the image:

Captcha


Donewell, Happy FM Stock Blood Bank

April 26, 2018

MTN Asantehene Golf Postponed

April 26, 2018

Novartis Fights Malaria With $100m

April 26, 2018

Taylor Slams Hearts

April 26, 2018

Dr Ahmad Ahmad Dedicates Award To CAF

April 26, 2018

Gov’t To Establish Research Fund For Universities – Nana Addo

April 26, 2018

I Have Good Connections At The Presidency; No One Can Touch Me – Lebanese Galamseyer Brags (VIDEO)

April 26, 2018

Salah, Contender For Ballon d’Or

April 26, 2018

MOST POPULAR

998 Staff: Quit the senseless defense, Ghanaians are not stupid – A Plus blasts NPP

April 25, 2018

Politics: North Korea and South Korea will meet in the 'truce village' of Panmunjom — these extraordinary photos show what it's like

April 26, 2018

Billionaire French tycoon Bollore detained in Africa corruption probe

April 24, 2018

S.African police kill teen killed during anti-graft protests

April 24, 2018

African CSOs Confer In Accra

April 24, 2018

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

April 22, 2018

Dare me with your ‘good’ English – Actress Rosemond Brown to critics

April 21, 2018

I ‘chop’ some Bhim nation girl and the ‘tonga’ was talking – Shatta Wale brags

April 20, 2018

My career is not dead; I am releasing an album tomorrow – Bisa Kdei

April 20, 2018

Actress: Juliet Ibrahim reveals her favorite ‘sex position’

April 13, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!