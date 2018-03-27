Home | News | Nyantakyi needs to assess himself – Kojo Addae-Mensah

Nyantakyi needs to assess himself – Kojo Addae-Mensah

Dan Soko

Sports News of Thursday, 26 April 2018

Source: adomonline.com

KOJO ADDAE MENSAH 435x330Kojo Addae-Mensah is unhappy with the decision by the FA to fire George Afriyie

Group Chief Executive Officer of DataBank, Mr. Kojo Addae-Mensah, has expressed displeasure and disappointment at Ghana Football Association President, Kwesi Nyantakyi over the dismissal of George Afriyie as Vice President.

Speaking on the Ultimate Sports Show on Asempa FM, Mr Addae-Mensah said he was the least delighted at the decision taken by the Association’s president, saying it was at a very wrong time.

George Afriyie at his 50th birthday in March announced his intension to vie for the Association Presidency and has since been met by a lot of divergent views from members of the FA, leading to his dismissal on Wednesday.

“I am very disappointed in the latest happenings; I didn’t think George Afriyie’s announcement to contest for the Presidency should have warranted this decision at this time. I think Nyantakyi should have let sleeping dogs lie just as he did when the issue of the insulting text messages came out”, he explained.

He added that it was glaring the two were not having a cordial working relationship and has asked Nyantakyi to access himself to know if he is not doing something right, given the number of vice presidents he has worked with since 2005”, he added.

“Nyantakyi needs people around him who will tell him the truth at all times and he needs to also check himself to see if he has a working relationship problem and solve it”.

The management member of Liberty Professionals and bank roller of Okyeman Planners becomes the fourth vice president to have worked with Kwesi Nyantakyi.

