Jirapa assembly members to impeach MCE

Dan Soko

General News of Thursday, 26 April 2018

Source: citinewsroom.com

Jirapa Mce Christine Bomannye AmaduChristine Bomannye Amadu, Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) , Jirapa

Some elected members of the Jirapa Municipal Assembly in the Upper West Region, have commenced an impeachment process against the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) of the area, Christine Bomannye Amadu.

Citi News can report that the Assembly Members, as part of the impeachment process, have written a letter requesting the Presiding Member to convene an emergency meeting for them pass a vote of no confidence on the MCE.

In a letter sighted by Citi News and signed by 18 elected members of the assembly, the members accused the MCE of engaging in wanton dissipation of the internally generated funds of the assembly.

They also accused her of corruption, abuse of office and flouting procurement laws in the discharge of her duties.
Ebenezer Ayema, Assembly mMember for Venven electoral area, speaking for the disgruntled assembly members blamed the MCE for not only using over ghc245000 to renovate her official residence, but also awarding the contract for the renovation without recourse to laid down procurement rules and regulations.

“We have realized that she is mismanaging the Assembly’s meager resources. When she came in as the MCE, she brought in a proposal to renovate her bungalow, it was casual. Little did we know that she meant business…before we realized she had awarded the contract for the renovation of the bungalow with an amount that exceeded the internally generated funds for the entire 2017 budget of this municipality”.

In his view, their decision to remove Madam Christine “is to serve as a deterrent and to halt series of serious financial leakages that have robbed the district of the needed development”.

The Presiding Member of the Assembly, Helen Zaato, acknowledged receipt of the letter from the aggrieved assembly members.

She however said she is yet to set a day within the seven days mandated by law for the assembly members to meet.

Christine Bomannye Amadu in a Citi News interview admitted hearing about the impeachment process against her, but said she was yet to be given a formal notice.

“Yes I also heard about it from my PRO, so it is a hearsay, I haven’t received any document about it.”

She however declined further comment on the allegations leveled against her.

