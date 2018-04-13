Home | News | Akufo-Addo attends SDGs event in US

Akufo-Addo attends SDGs event in US

Dan Soko

General News of Thursday, 26 April 2018

Source: classfmonline.com

Akufo Addo Travel SsedPresident Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, left Ghana on Thursday, 26 April, 2018, for the United States of America (USA), to attend a high level event to mark the achievement of the Qatar Foundation’s commitment to enrol 10 million children to receive quality primary school education.

Mr Akufo-Addo is attending the event in his capacity as co-Chair of the Group of Advocates of Eminent Persons of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), and at the invitation of Her Highness Moza Bint Nasser, Chairperson of the Qatar Foundation for Education, Science and Community Development, in partnership with the United Nations International Children's Fund (UNICEF).

President Akufo-Addo will also be in Sacramento, California, where he will deliver the keynote address at the 27th Annual Africa Peace Awards, and will launch the African Peace Fellows Programme at the California State University, Sacramento.

He was accompanied by the Minister for Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Hon. Shirley Ayorkor Botchway, MP, and officials from the Presidency and Foreign Ministry.

President Akufo-Addo and the delegation will return to Ghana on Monday, 30th April, 2018, and in the absence of the President, the Vice President of the Republic, Alhaji Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, will, in accordance with Article 60(8) of the Constitution, act in his stead.

