998 staffers: Akufo Addo was creating jobs – Deputy Information Minister

Dan Soko

Nana Ama Dokua Asiamah Adjei 1Deputy Information Minister, Nana Ama Dokua Asiamah-Adjei

Deputy Information Minister, Nana Ama Dokua Asiamah-Adjei, has downplayed suggestions that President Akufo-Addo erred in law by appointing 998 Staffers at the Jubilee House, the seat of government.

Nana Ama Dokua Asiamah-Adjei believes the president should be lauded instead of criticized because he is creating jobs.

“These people criticizing Nana Addo did even worse things when they were in power and so they have no case.

“Some Ghanaians keep complaining that there is no job and so Nana Addo in a bid to make them happy has recruited that number to work. They should rather laud the President for creating jobs for people to also work instead of attacking him always” she said on Accra Based Okay FM monitored by Adomonline.com.

President Akufo Addo last week submitted the list of staffers at the Jubilee House to Parliament as part of requirements by the Executive to the legislature.

And the list revealed that currently there are 998 workers at the Presidency. A development that has caught a section of Ghanaians.

But Dokua Asiamah-Adjei thinks the numbers are not necessarily a drain on national coffers.

“In these things, the numbers per se are not the most important because it’s about input and output. The line of interrogation should be what the number of staffers are producing and not just talk about the numbers” she added.

