Bugri Naabu stable – Doctor

Dan Soko

Nat50Bugri Naabu (L) at the hospital

A doctor at the Tamale Teaching Hospital in the Northern region has disclosed to Starrfmonline.com that the regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party is stable after he was involved in a near-fatal accident Thursday dawn.

Alhaji Bugri Naabu was returning to Tamale after a political campaign at Sawla and Bole, to seek re-election in the upcoming regional executives’ elections on Saturday, when his car crashed at Larbanga near Damongo in the West Gonja district, Starr News’ northern regional correspondent Eliasu Tanko reported.

The car reportedly somersaulted several times. Bugri Naabu was rushed to the Tamale Teaching Hospital, where he is currently receiving treatment.

Reports indicated that he was likely to be flown to Accra for further treatment but a Doctor at the Hospital, Ken Osei Mensah has revealed to Starrfmonline.com that Naabu is stable and may not need a transfer to Accra for surgery.

According to Mensah, the NPP Chairman has responded well to treatment and is in a very stable condition.

The driver of the regional chairman also suffered a neck injury. His driver together with his police guard are responding well to treatment.

