Ahmad promises reforms in African football as UPSA confers doctorate degree on him

Sports News of Thursday, 26 April 2018

Source: Graphic.com.gh

play videoAhmad is committed to introducing reforms that will shape the football on the continent

The President of the Confederation of Africa Football (CAF), Mr Ahmad Ahmad, has stated his commitment to introduce reforms that will shape the game on the continent.

The 58-year-old Malagasy said he would not relent but continue to ensure those reforms transcend the borders of the continent.

Mr Ahmad, who made the promise after he was conferred with the Honorary Doctor of Law Honoris causa by the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA) yesterday, alongside Nana Opoku Ampomah, the founder of IPS (now UPSA), was overwhelmed by the honour due to the “respect and reputation of the institution”.

At the official ceremony at the UPSA campus, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, who was the special guest of honour, eulogised the CAF President for his contribution to the development of the game just within a year in office.

The President congratulated MrAhmad for his public service and described him as one of the people who were passionate about the game, saying the award should mark the beginning of a fruitful collaboration between CAF and the academic institution.

In his response, Mr Ahmad said he was honoured and proud to receive the award and dedicated it to the heads of the continent’s football federations for their support in carrying out his vision of transforming the game on the continent.