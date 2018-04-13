Home | News | Ahmad promises reforms in African football as UPSA confers doctorate degree on him

Ahmad promises reforms in African football as UPSA confers doctorate degree on him

Dan Soko

Sports News of Thursday, 26 April 2018

Source: Graphic.com.gh

Ahmad Doctorateplay videoAhmad is committed to introducing reforms that will shape the football on the continent

The President of the Confederation of Africa Football (CAF), Mr Ahmad Ahmad, has stated his commitment to introduce reforms that will shape the game on the continent.

The 58-year-old Malagasy said he would not relent but continue to ensure those reforms transcend the borders of the continent.

Mr Ahmad, who made the promise after he was conferred with the Honorary Doctor of Law Honoris causa by the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA) yesterday, alongside Nana Opoku Ampomah, the founder of IPS (now UPSA), was overwhelmed by the honour due to the “respect and reputation of the institution”.

At the official ceremony at the UPSA campus, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, who was the special guest of honour, eulogised the CAF President for his contribution to the development of the game just within a year in office.

The President congratulated MrAhmad for his public service and described him as one of the people who were passionate about the game, saying the award should mark the beginning of a fruitful collaboration between CAF and the academic institution.

In his response, Mr Ahmad said he was honoured and proud to receive the award and dedicated it to the heads of the continent’s football federations for their support in carrying out his vision of transforming the game on the continent.

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Most Read News

Please forgive me – Moesha apologizes to Ghanaian women

Please forgive me – Moesha apologizes to Ghanaian women

April 13, 2018
50-Yr Old Security Guard Jailed For Defilement

50-Yr Old Security Guard Jailed For Defilement

March 27, 2018
19 year-old jailed 10 years for defilement

19 year-old jailed 10 years for defilement

April 06, 2018
Koku Anyidoho Arrested Over Akufo-Addo Civil Coup Comment

Koku Anyidoho Arrested Over Akufo-Addo Civil Coup Comment

March 27, 2018

Trending GH: Ghanaians react to Wenger's departure from Arsenal at the end of the season

April 20, 2018

Two granted GHC20,000.00 bail for defilement

April 23, 2018

Best Of The Web

Subscribe to comments feed Comments (0 posted)

total: | displaying:

Post your comment

  • Bold
  • Italic
  • Underline
  • Quote

Please enter the code you see in the image:

Captcha


I’m A Wounded Lion – Allotey Jacobs Cries

April 26, 2018

Donewell, Happy FM Stock Blood Bank

April 26, 2018

MTN Asantehene Golf Postponed

April 26, 2018

Novartis Fights Malaria With $100m

April 26, 2018

Taylor Slams Hearts

April 26, 2018

Dr Ahmad Ahmad Dedicates Award To CAF

April 26, 2018

Gov’t To Establish Research Fund For Universities – Nana Addo

April 26, 2018

I Have Good Connections At The Presidency; No One Can Touch Me – Lebanese Galamseyer Brags (VIDEO)

April 26, 2018

MOST POPULAR

998 Staff: Quit the senseless defense, Ghanaians are not stupid – A Plus blasts NPP

April 25, 2018

Politics: North Korea and South Korea will meet in the 'truce village' of Panmunjom — these extraordinary photos show what it's like

April 26, 2018

Billionaire French tycoon Bollore detained in Africa corruption probe

April 24, 2018

S.African police kill teen killed during anti-graft protests

April 24, 2018

African CSOs Confer In Accra

April 24, 2018

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

April 22, 2018

Dare me with your ‘good’ English – Actress Rosemond Brown to critics

April 21, 2018

I ‘chop’ some Bhim nation girl and the ‘tonga’ was talking – Shatta Wale brags

April 20, 2018

My career is not dead; I am releasing an album tomorrow – Bisa Kdei

April 20, 2018

Actress: Juliet Ibrahim reveals her favorite ‘sex position’

April 13, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!