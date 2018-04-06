Home | News | Road Closure: Mallam Junction road to be closed April 30

Road Closure: Mallam Junction road to be closed April 30

Dan Soko

Some parts of the Mallam Junction road in the Greater Accra region will be closed to traffic from April 30, 2018, for major drainage work on the 500-meter double cell culvert to reduce the perennial flooding on that stretch.

A Sanitary Engineer at the Greater Accra Metropolitan Area Sanitation and Water Project, Gabriel Engman said the GHC6 million World Bank-funded project is being implemented by the Ministry of Sanitation and Water Resources (MSWR).

It is expected to be completed in 50 days.

READ ALSO: Police Hospital to bury 120 unclaimed dead bodies

Mr Engman said, “Put together the project should be completed in 40 days but unforeseen circumstances may extend the period of completion to 50 days”.

Consequently, the three main roads stretching from Lapaz through Awoshie and Mallam Junction would be diverted when work begins next week.

READ ALSO: Ban on noise making begins May 14

This will disrupt the flow of traffic in the area, so the MSWR together with the Ghana Highway Authority have installed sign posts indicating diversion routes to drivers plying the stretch of road.

Every year, the Mallam junction section of the N1 Highway gets flooded when it rains. This makes that section of the N1 highway impassable. Many residents blame it on a Total Filling station which they say had blocked the waterway.

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Most Read News

Driver Sentenced To Death For Killing British Missionary

Driver Sentenced To Death For Killing British Missionary

April 06, 2018
Fake Journalists Scandal: ‘I’m innocent’- Sahnoon Mohammed

Fake Journalists Scandal: ‘I’m innocent’- Sahnoon Mohammed

April 20, 2018

Politics: George H.W. Bush hospitalized and in intensive care

April 23, 2018
Koku Anyidoho Arrested Over Akufo-Addo Civil Coup Comment

Koku Anyidoho Arrested Over Akufo-Addo Civil Coup Comment

March 27, 2018

RIP: Bukom Banku's crying tribute to Ebony will make you question everything

March 27, 2018

Trending GH: Ghanaians react to Wenger's departure from Arsenal at the end of the season

April 20, 2018

Best Of The Web

Subscribe to comments feed Comments (0 posted)

total: | displaying:

Post your comment

  • Bold
  • Italic
  • Underline
  • Quote

Please enter the code you see in the image:

Captcha


Donewell, Happy FM Stock Blood Bank

April 26, 2018

MTN Asantehene Golf Postponed

April 26, 2018

Novartis Fights Malaria With $100m

April 26, 2018

Taylor Slams Hearts

April 26, 2018

Dr Ahmad Ahmad Dedicates Award To CAF

April 26, 2018

Gov’t To Establish Research Fund For Universities – Nana Addo

April 26, 2018

I Have Good Connections At The Presidency; No One Can Touch Me – Lebanese Galamseyer Brags (VIDEO)

April 26, 2018

Salah, Contender For Ballon d’Or

April 26, 2018

MOST POPULAR

998 Staff: Quit the senseless defense, Ghanaians are not stupid – A Plus blasts NPP

April 25, 2018

Politics: North Korea and South Korea will meet in the 'truce village' of Panmunjom — these extraordinary photos show what it's like

April 26, 2018

Billionaire French tycoon Bollore detained in Africa corruption probe

April 24, 2018

S.African police kill teen killed during anti-graft protests

April 24, 2018

African CSOs Confer In Accra

April 24, 2018

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

April 22, 2018

Dare me with your ‘good’ English – Actress Rosemond Brown to critics

April 21, 2018

I ‘chop’ some Bhim nation girl and the ‘tonga’ was talking – Shatta Wale brags

April 20, 2018

My career is not dead; I am releasing an album tomorrow – Bisa Kdei

April 20, 2018

Actress: Juliet Ibrahim reveals her favorite ‘sex position’

April 13, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!