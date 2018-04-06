Road Closure: Mallam Junction road to be closed April 30

Some parts of the Mallam Junction road in the Greater Accra region will be closed to traffic from April 30, 2018, for major drainage work on the 500-meter double cell culvert to reduce the perennial flooding on that stretch.

A Sanitary Engineer at the Greater Accra Metropolitan Area Sanitation and Water Project, Gabriel Engman said the GHC6 million World Bank-funded project is being implemented by the Ministry of Sanitation and Water Resources (MSWR).

It is expected to be completed in 50 days.

Mr Engman said, “Put together the project should be completed in 40 days but unforeseen circumstances may extend the period of completion to 50 days”.

Consequently, the three main roads stretching from Lapaz through Awoshie and Mallam Junction would be diverted when work begins next week.

This will disrupt the flow of traffic in the area, so the MSWR together with the Ghana Highway Authority have installed sign posts indicating diversion routes to drivers plying the stretch of road.

Every year, the Mallam junction section of the N1 Highway gets flooded when it rains. This makes that section of the N1 highway impassable. Many residents blame it on a Total Filling station which they say had blocked the waterway.