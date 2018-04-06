Relationship Tips: 5 romantic ways to say “I'm sorry” to your love one

Want to say you’re sorry, but don’t know the best way to worm your way back into their heart? Take a breather and inform yourself with this piece.

Disagreements and squabbles are an inescapable part of any steady relationship – indeed it is one of the ways that two different personalities try and balance mutual needs and priorities.

However a fight usually leaves a bitter aftertaste which if left to linger on, can cause serious damage to a relationship. So if you are both fuming after a heated exchange or using the silent treatment to drive home a point.

Pulse.com.gh here are a few romantic ways to say sorry and make up.

1.Tell him that you love him!

Over and over again, till the “I love yous” become one huge gigantic “SORRY” and he says, “I love you” back almost as if he’s saying, “It’s okay”!

2. Say it with flowers

Finally what can be a more romantic way of saying sorry than with flowers. Best of all, this idea incorporates a wide range of budget as well as choice of blossoms. You can start from a bouquet of seasonal flowers which are your partner’s favorite and go up to elaborate arrangements of exotic blooms flown in from abroad.

3.A love letter

Few things continue to be as charming and romantic as a hand-written love letter. And when it is a matter of saying sorry, a love letter seems one of the best ways to tell your partner what is in your heart.If you don’t mind composing something longer, you can also list qualities about your partner that you love and why he/she has a special place in your life.

4. Give him his space

Constantly telling someone that you’re sorry doesn’t change anything and can also be really annoying for the other person. So, give him all the space he needs and tell him that you’ll be around when he wants to talk.

5.Taking advantage of social media

Write an apology post on your social media platform if they are equally on it.There are a hundred and one chances of them seeing it what ever was between you two was substantial . The idea of doing this via internet is way easier, but depends on if you do not mind that everyone reads this – I would mind actually.