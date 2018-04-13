Home | News | World Heavyweight bout: Anthony Joshua has 24 hours to accept Wilder’s $50 million offer

Dan Soko

WBC Heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder has offered a sum of $50 million to the decorated Anthony Joshua to agree on a 50-50 split which guarantees the said amount for both boxers.

Wilder’s promoter Shelly Finkel in speaking to SkySports confirmed that the deal was in place for set up a fight boxing fans across the World would be yearning to watch.

“We want Joshua to fight Deontay in his next fight and we offered him $50m,”

“If he accepts it, it will be there. Al Haymon and I have never not delivered what we’ve offered.

“We were offered $12.5m (£8.8m) to fight him but we have offered four times that. If [Joshua] says he is not going to take $50m, it means he doesn’t really want to fight him next.

“It was $50m against 50 per cent. He said, ‘get me $50m against 50 per cent and I’ll take it the next day, I swear’.”

Deontay Wilder also took to his page to twitter page to re-echo the words of Anthony Joshua with the caption

“@anthonyfjoshua Mate! I sent this personally this time just so there’s no miscommunication. Tell @EddieHearn to let you personally check his email this time. BTW I sent Your manager Rob McCracken the email as well. I’m looking forward to our meeting in the ring. #KingVsKing”

Anthony Joshua will have 24 hours to live by his world and Anthony Joshua went on to state that he personally sent an mail to Joshua’s promoter Eddie Hearn and his manager Rob McCracken.

