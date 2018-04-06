Home | News | Patriotic: Police reject GH¢2,000 bribe from robbers

Patriotic: Police reject GH¢2,000 bribe from robbers

Dan Soko

The police have arrested two armed robbers.

The robbers, suspected to be Niger nationals were arrested by a team from the Rapid Deployment Force at Ngleshi Amanfrom, a suburb of Weija in the Ga South Municipality of the Greater Accra Region.

The suspects, Malik Bashiru, 32, and Abdul Aziz Tahiru, 38 who were riding a Bawue Motor Bike with registration number M-15, GR 4107 were arrested after they refused to stop when the police instructed them.

 

READ MORE: 3 Police officers arrested for renting out guns to armed robbers

A pistol, Ruger SR45, No. 38064386, 1 empty magazine, 4 assorted used mobile phones, 2 wrist watches, 1 ear piece, 1 ring and a sun glass were retrieved on them after search.

The police rejected GH¢2,000 then the robbers allegedly tried to bribe them.

The suspects together with the exhibits were sent to the Police station for investigations.

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

