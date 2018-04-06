Home | News | Finance: AMD surges after a stellar earnings report (AMD)

Finance: AMD surges after a stellar earnings report (AMD)

Dan Soko

Shares of AMD (Advanced Micro Devices) are set to open up more than 9% Thursday, at $10.60, after the chipmaker reported first-quarter results that topped analyst expectations.

For the first three months of 2018, AMD said it earned an adjusted $0.11 per share, outpacing the $0.09 that analysts surveyed by Bloomberg were expecting. Revenue was $1.65 billion, which was ahead of the $1.57 billion that Wall Street was anticipating.

"The first quarter was an outstanding start to 2018 with 40 percent year-over-year revenue growth,” said Lisa Su, AMD's president and CEO, in a press release. "PC, gaming and datacenter adoption of our new, high-performance products continues to accelerate. We are excited about our long-term roadmaps and focused on delivering sustained revenue growth and profitability."

AMD also increased its second quarter revenue guidance to $1.725 billion, a 50% increase over the same quarter in 2017.

The crypto craze that peaked in January provided a boost for GPU makers like AMD and its competitor NVDA. But as prices have fallen in 2018, so too has would-be miners interest in the chips that were traditionally only popular among PC gamers.

"Ultimately, we don’t believe Crypto GPU Rev is sustainable and see 3 potential issues: (1) Price volatility in Ethereum which makes mining less economical, (2) Bitmain’s Ethereum ASIC scheduled for release in July, and (3) An increased probability of Crypto moving from proof-of-work to proof-of-stake negating the need for mining/GPUs all together," Credit Suisse analyst John Pitzer warned clients ahead of the earnings report.

AMD did not directly mention cryptocurrencies in its quarterly filing — but will almost certainly be asked about their impact on its bottom line by analysts on the conference call later Wednesday evening.

"AMD had a blowout revenue quarter, beating guidance and growing 40% year on year which would make it the third straight quarter of double digit YoY revenue growth," Patrick Moorhead, an analyst at Moor Insights & Strategy, said in an email. "The growth was led by sales of AMD's Ryzen client CPU and APU product line in desktops and notebooks. I expect AMD to show even more gains next quarter based on channel fill of second generation Ryzen desktop CPU, increased distribution of Ryzen mobile notebooks and the continued ramp of EPYC server deployments.

Shares of AMD are down 4% since the beginning of the year.

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Most Read News

UCC graduate kills himself after 3 years without a job

April 06, 2018
Arsene Wenger To Leave Arsenal: Who Will Replace Him?

Arsene Wenger To Leave Arsenal: Who Will Replace Him?

April 20, 2018

RIP: Bukom Banku's crying tribute to Ebony will make you question everything

March 27, 2018

Trending GH: Ghanaians react to Wenger's departure from Arsenal at the end of the season

April 20, 2018

Royal Baby: Duchess Of Cambridge Give Birth To Baby Boy

April 23, 2018
I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

April 22, 2018

Best Of The Web

Subscribe to comments feed Comments (0 posted)

total: | displaying:

Post your comment

  • Bold
  • Italic
  • Underline
  • Quote

Please enter the code you see in the image:

Captcha


Donewell, Happy FM Stock Blood Bank

April 26, 2018

MTN Asantehene Golf Postponed

April 26, 2018

Novartis Fights Malaria With $100m

April 26, 2018

Taylor Slams Hearts

April 26, 2018

Dr Ahmad Ahmad Dedicates Award To CAF

April 26, 2018

Gov’t To Establish Research Fund For Universities – Nana Addo

April 26, 2018

I Have Good Connections At The Presidency; No One Can Touch Me – Lebanese Galamseyer Brags (VIDEO)

April 26, 2018

Salah, Contender For Ballon d’Or

April 26, 2018

MOST POPULAR

998 Staff: Quit the senseless defense, Ghanaians are not stupid – A Plus blasts NPP

April 25, 2018

Politics: North Korea and South Korea will meet in the 'truce village' of Panmunjom — these extraordinary photos show what it's like

April 26, 2018

Billionaire French tycoon Bollore detained in Africa corruption probe

April 24, 2018

S.African police kill teen killed during anti-graft protests

April 24, 2018

African CSOs Confer In Accra

April 24, 2018

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

April 22, 2018

Dare me with your ‘good’ English – Actress Rosemond Brown to critics

April 21, 2018

I ‘chop’ some Bhim nation girl and the ‘tonga’ was talking – Shatta Wale brags

April 20, 2018

My career is not dead; I am releasing an album tomorrow – Bisa Kdei

April 20, 2018

Actress: Juliet Ibrahim reveals her favorite ‘sex position’

April 13, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!