Ghanaian Players Abroad: Michael Essien to announce his retirement soon

Dan Soko

Michael Essien has hinted that he will be quitting active football following an illustrious football career over two decades.

Essien, 35 has played football at the highest level, winning the with Premier League, and the  Champions League with Chelsea.

He has also presented Ghana at the African Cup of Nations (AFCON) and the FIFA World Cup.

However, injuries have made him inconsistent and with age not on his side the Bison as he is nicknamed wants to call time out on his football career.

“I am still playing in Indonesia and I am thinking of retiring soon," Essien told Finder Sports.

"I am now concerned about what I am going to do next.

“I don’t have plans of going into coaching but I may do something related to football."

The former Black Stars midfielder is currently a free agent after he was released by his Indonesian club Persib Bandung.

Michael Essien started his career at Liberty Professionals, before he landed a deal overseas to play for Bastia in the French League and later joined Olympique Lyon.

Essien had a successful career in the French Ligue 1, winning the Player of the Year in the League, which attracted interest from Chelsea. He has also had stints with AC Milan, Real Madrid and Panathinaikos.

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

