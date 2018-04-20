Home | News | GFA EXCO Member MNS Doe Reveals What Led To George Afriyie's Sacking

GFA EXCO Member MNS Doe Reveals What Led To George Afriyie's Sacking

Dan Soko

Central Regional RFA Chairman who doubles as a member of the Executive Committee of the Ghana Football Association, MNS Doe claims the reasoning why George Afriyie was relieved off his position as the vice president of the Ghana Football Association was due to the bitter relationship that exists between him and his boss, Kwasi Nyantakyi.

The Okyeman Planners financier was relieved off his position on Tuesday after a meeting held by the Executive Committee at the Alisa Hotel.

After the president of the Ghana FA, Kwesi Nyantakyi consistently confirmed that he will seek for re-election when his term in office ends in 2019 after assuming office in 2019, several football administrators expressed their interest in contesting for the GFA top post.

However, George Afriyie took the opportunity to declare his intention to contest for the 2019 Ghana FA top post during the celebration of his 50th birthday in Accra last month.

After his declaration, some Executive Members of the FA descended heavily on the Liberty Professionals director describing him as a traitor and insisted they will force the CAF 1st vice president to seek for a fourth term in office.

However, Mr Doe believes George declaration led to his dismissal.

"I think it is conventionally wrong for George Afriyie to declare his intention to contest Nyantakyi without consulting him especially when we have more than one year to the election," he told Cape-based ATL FM.

"I strongly believe that this can be a contributing factor to his sack but the main reason is the sour relationship between them’’.

"George Afriyie was wrong to tell his immediate boss publicly that he is wicked and you can’t use this harsh word on your boss and expect him to work with you as his deputy’’.

"I think George himself should have resigned immediately after their rift because when Raila Odinga lost ties with his boss, Uhuru Kenyatta, the former resigned as the vice president of Kenya so George should have done the same thing before this happened to him," he added.

Multiple reports have also emerged that George Afriyie is on the verge of losing his position at CAF also.

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Most Read News

Breaking News: Arsene Wenger to step down as Arsenal boss at the end of the season

Breaking News: Arsene Wenger to step down as Arsenal boss at the end of the season

April 20, 2018

UCC graduate kills himself after 3 years without a job

April 06, 2018
India: Man Kept Dead Mother's Body' For Years

India: Man Kept Dead Mother's Body' For Years

April 06, 2018
SAD NEWS... Former Kotoko Defender Kwaku Duah Is Dead

SAD NEWS... Former Kotoko Defender Kwaku Duah Is Dead

April 21, 2018

Two granted GHC20,000.00 bail for defilement

April 23, 2018

Royal Baby: Duchess Of Cambridge Give Birth To Baby Boy

April 23, 2018

Best Of The Web

Subscribe to comments feed Comments (0 posted)

total: | displaying:

Post your comment

  • Bold
  • Italic
  • Underline
  • Quote

Please enter the code you see in the image:

Captcha


I’m A Wounded Lion – Allotey Jacobs Cries

April 26, 2018

Donewell, Happy FM Stock Blood Bank

April 26, 2018

MTN Asantehene Golf Postponed

April 26, 2018

Novartis Fights Malaria With $100m

April 26, 2018

Taylor Slams Hearts

April 26, 2018

Dr Ahmad Ahmad Dedicates Award To CAF

April 26, 2018

Gov’t To Establish Research Fund For Universities – Nana Addo

April 26, 2018

I Have Good Connections At The Presidency; No One Can Touch Me – Lebanese Galamseyer Brags (VIDEO)

April 26, 2018

MOST POPULAR

998 Staff: Quit the senseless defense, Ghanaians are not stupid – A Plus blasts NPP

April 25, 2018

Politics: North Korea and South Korea will meet in the 'truce village' of Panmunjom — these extraordinary photos show what it's like

April 26, 2018

Billionaire French tycoon Bollore detained in Africa corruption probe

April 24, 2018

S.African police kill teen killed during anti-graft protests

April 24, 2018

African CSOs Confer In Accra

April 24, 2018

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

April 22, 2018

Dare me with your ‘good’ English – Actress Rosemond Brown to critics

April 21, 2018

I ‘chop’ some Bhim nation girl and the ‘tonga’ was talking – Shatta Wale brags

April 20, 2018

My career is not dead; I am releasing an album tomorrow – Bisa Kdei

April 20, 2018

Actress: Juliet Ibrahim reveals her favorite ‘sex position’

April 13, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!