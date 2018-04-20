GFA EXCO Member MNS Doe Reveals What Led To George Afriyie's Sacking

Central Regional RFA Chairman who doubles as a member of the Executive Committee of the Ghana Football Association, MNS Doe claims the reasoning why George Afriyie was relieved off his position as the vice president of the Ghana Football Association was due to the bitter relationship that exists between him and his boss, Kwasi Nyantakyi.

The Okyeman Planners financier was relieved off his position on Tuesday after a meeting held by the Executive Committee at the Alisa Hotel.

After the president of the Ghana FA, Kwesi Nyantakyi consistently confirmed that he will seek for re-election when his term in office ends in 2019 after assuming office in 2019, several football administrators expressed their interest in contesting for the GFA top post.

However, George Afriyie took the opportunity to declare his intention to contest for the 2019 Ghana FA top post during the celebration of his 50th birthday in Accra last month.

After his declaration, some Executive Members of the FA descended heavily on the Liberty Professionals director describing him as a traitor and insisted they will force the CAF 1st vice president to seek for a fourth term in office.

However, Mr Doe believes George declaration led to his dismissal.

"I think it is conventionally wrong for George Afriyie to declare his intention to contest Nyantakyi without consulting him especially when we have more than one year to the election," he told Cape-based ATL FM.

"I strongly believe that this can be a contributing factor to his sack but the main reason is the sour relationship between them’’.

"George Afriyie was wrong to tell his immediate boss publicly that he is wicked and you can’t use this harsh word on your boss and expect him to work with you as his deputy’’.

"I think George himself should have resigned immediately after their rift because when Raila Odinga lost ties with his boss, Uhuru Kenyatta, the former resigned as the vice president of Kenya so George should have done the same thing before this happened to him," he added.

Multiple reports have also emerged that George Afriyie is on the verge of losing his position at CAF also.