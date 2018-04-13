Home | News | Dr Ahmad Ahmad Dedicates Award To CAF

Dr Ahmad Ahmad Dedicates Award To CAF

Dan Soko

Confederation of African Football (CAF) president, Ahmad Ahmad has dedicated his Honorary Doctorate Degree to the continent's football governing body.

A tertiary institution, University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA) yesterday, in a special congregation, conferred the Doctorate degree on the FIFA Vice president at its Accra campus.

And to the accomplished football administrator, the feat; recognizing his contribution to the development of football in Africa, would not have been completed without support from CAF.

In his acceptance speech, the CAF Chief said “…I feel honoured because I never expected this. It is no mean achievement and I dedicate this to all FA heads on the continent.

He added “I believe in hard work, but I also think it wouldn't have been possible without the support of the various FA heads. It is for CAF and the new leadership.”

Vice-chancellor, UPSA, Professor Abednego Amartey said “…The university is honoured to present the award to the former Madagascar Minister of state. Particularly, we are substantially aware of the positive impact you have made in the football arena both in Ghana and internationally.

The CAF chief wrestled power from incumbent, Issah Hayatou after decades in office, and to the University, the conferment was in recognition of his selflessness, foresight, wisdom, integrity and panache with which he has so far steered the affairs of the African football confederation to the admiration of Africa and the World at large.

Kwesi Appiah, flanked by his lieutenants- Ibrahim Tank (left) and Maxwell Konadu

President Akufo-Addo
President Akufo-Addo pointed out that the conferment should mark the beginning of a fruitful relationship between CAF and the University which was established in 1964. He also congratulated the CAF chief for his exceptional leadership qualities.

The University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA) is a public university that provides both academic and business professional education in Ghana.

Also present to receive an Honorary Doctorate Degree was the founder of the Institute of Professional Studies (IPS) now UPSA, was Nana JK Ampomah.

President Akufo-Addo approved the renaming of the professional institution to Nana Opoku Ampomah University of Professional Studies.

Football People
A heavy presence of members from the football fraternity, across the continent (Heads of various football Federations) witnessed the ceremony.

Members of the country's football body, GFA-from technical, Executive/Emergency Committee members to the Communication Directorate as well as club administrators also graced the well-attended event.

COSUA
The president of the Coalition of Supporters Union of Africa (COSUA) Lawyer Sarfo Abebrese and some members of the Union were also present to lend a hand.

