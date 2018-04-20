Home | News | AUCC is the most prestigious private communication school in Ghana - Mustapha Hamid

AUCC is the most prestigious private communication school in Ghana - Mustapha Hamid

Dan Soko

General News of Thursday, 26 April 2018

Source: modernghana.com

Hamid AUCCDr. Mustapha Hamid was the guest speaker at the launch of the 2018 AUCC Communications week

The Honourable Minister for Information and Spokesperson for the Presidency, Dr Mustapha Abdul-Hamid has declared the African University College of Communications (AUCC) as the single most prestigious communication school in Ghana.

He said communication is the noblest profession, and the most difficult responsibility in any organization, so establishing a university to train the youth to address communication problems is a laudable initiative. He commended the former Minister of State and founder of AUCC, Hon. Kojo Yankah for his visionary leadership.

Dr Abdul-Hamid was speaking at the official launch of the 2018 Communications Week Celebrations held on Monday, April 23, 2018, at Adabraka, Accra. He said the communication profession is the only profession that works 24 hours a day.

He observed that communicating to an audience with diverse background at a specific time makes the work of a Public Relations Officer a herculean task.

“When things begin to go wrong in organizations, the Communications Director/PRO is blamable but when set targets are met, no one recognizes their immense contributions. It is only the Public Relations Officer’s job that everybody believes they can do it” he said.

He advised students to read wide, research more and abreast themselves with modern communication trends in order to be able to build and manage brands when the need arises.

According to the minister, when two companies communicate two competing products, it is the power of persuasion that influences the decision of the consumer.

He said it is not only the information one puts out that is important but how that information is processed or interpreted must be a matter of concern. “Sometimes the interpretation of your message is subject to biases” he added.

The Communications Week is an annual week celebration at AUCC under the auspices of the Kojo Yankah School of Communication Studies.
This year’s celebration is the second of its kind in Ghana. It is to sell the ideas of final year students to industry players. So it serves as a platform to bridge the gap between academia and industry.

