Sefa Kayi, Pappoe, Foh Amoaning urge Nyantakyi to step down

Ace broadcaster Kwame Sefa Kayi

Joy News, Graphic Sports and Vision 1 FM, three times on three different platforms has Ghana Football Association President, Kwesi Nyatakyi openly declared his readiness to hand over to a credible successor.

Nyantakyi has led Ghana football for the past 13 years, and his comments not to vie for another term were greeted with much delight.

But the recent happenings points to one thing, that Nyantakyi is not ready to vacate his position for anyone.

First, several leading GFA members started campaigning for Nyantakyi and on Tuesday, he removed his Vice President George Afriyie. Afriyie's sacking came two weeks after he was relieved of his role as Black Stars management committee chairman.

Although there hasn't been any formal explanation, many believe Afriyie has paid the price for declaring his intentions to contest the elections.

Afriyie's sacking brings to four, the number of vice presidents to have worked under Nyantakyi since 2005. Two of them lost their positions via elections, one - Jordan Anagbla - died, and Afriyie has become the first appointed vice to be sacked.

And that has left many talking, one of them Fred Pappoe believes the Wa All Stars owner is making the role of FA Vice President redundant.

"I think Kwesi Nyantakyi is making the vice president position of the Ghana Football Association irrelevant. I don't understand why you should be saying things only to suit the members of the FA but the next time you say anything unpleasant you are shown the exit.

"This is not good for our football because we need people who can aid in the development of our football and not this behaviour," Pappoe told TV3.

Popular broadcaster and reigning GJA Journalist of the Year Kwame Sefa Kayi also adds that the GFA boss is showing traits of former CAF supremo Issa Hayatou

“Kwesi Nyantakyi is my man but I think it is about time he moves on,” he said.

“Practically, there is no difference between him and former CAF president, Issa Hayatou.’’

Moses Foh-Amoaning, a member of the Brazil 2014 Dzamefe Commission of Inquiry, also agrees with Sefa Kyai in urging Nyantakyi to pass the baton.

''I don’t think Kwesi[Nyantakyi] should stand, I think it will be a wrong decision. This is because he has told Ghanaians on three occasions that he won’t contest,'' he stated on Metro TV’s Good-Evening Ghana.

"To be honest with you, in life there are times and seasons. A time to live and a time to die, a time to be President of the FA and a time not to be President of the FA and I think the time is up.”