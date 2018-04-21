Home | News | meQasa to host Ghana’s biggest housing fair in June

meQasa to host Ghana’s biggest housing fair in June

Dan Soko

Business News of Thursday, 26 April 2018

Source: meQasa Limited

Logo MeqasaReal estate developer, meQasa will host a 3-day expo at the Aviation Social Centre

Open doors to new beginnings at Ghana’s biggest housing and property fair, the meQasa Property Expo, at the Aviation Social Centre from Friday, 1st June to Sunday, 3rd June 2018. This free 3-day event will bring together Ghana’s top real estate developers, mortgage specialists, housing experts and retailers of everything you need in a home. The expo will begin at 9:00 am each day and end at 5:00 pm.

As the number one online real estate marketplace with the highest number of quality property listings in Ghana and the most housing website visitors, it is befitting that meQasa.com continues to facilitate a marketplace that is mutually beneficial to stakeholders in real estate.

The meQasa Property Expo is an opportunity for property owners and managers, investors, landlords, tenants and other industry stakeholders to benefit from a wide range of information provided by Ghana’s top real estate experts. The three-day event will include insightful and instructive seminars on a number of topics relating to property investments, mortgages, land litigation and home security.

Exhibitors will also be available for face to face interactions and networking. This Property Expo is a one-stop shop for home buyers and sellers looking for great housing value.

Following the massive success of the meQasa Dream Homes Expo in 2017, this event is the place to be for all who are interested in buying and selling property and home accessories in Ghana or are interested in learning about real estate in the country.

Early registration is highly recommended for this free event. Additional information about registering for the meQasa Property Expo can be found at meQasa.com/expo. To exhibit, call 020 082 2126.

meQasa.com is Ghana’s leading online real estate marketplace offering a user-friendly online platform that is mutually beneficial to homeowners/landlords, home seekers, real estate agents and developers alike. This housing fair is an opportunity for stakeholders to enjoy the online meQasa experience, offline.

This event is sponsored by Ghanaweb

